ICW Group Named 5-Star Workers' Compensation Insurance Provider for 2024

"It's an honor to be consistently recognized as a 5-Star Workers' Compensation carrier by our agent and broker partners," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Group. "This really speaks to the trust we build with our agents to make sure their clients receive the best insurance experience possible. Now that we've started offering workers' comp coverage in New York state, this reputation and the value we provide will be critical to our success."

The 5-Star Workers' Compensation acknowledgment comes soon after ICW Group announced it is writing business in New York effective July 1. With the addition of New York, ICW Group now writes work comp insurance in 22 states across the US. New York-based agents not yet appointed can learn more about the company and start the appointment process here.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com and http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group.

Media Contact

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected], https://www.icwgroup.com/

