ICW Group Named 5-Star Workers' Compensation Insurance Provider for 2024

SAN DIEGO, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, ICW Group Insurance Companies was selected by commercial brokers as a 5-Star Workers' Compensation Insurance Company for 2024, according to research conducted by Insurance Business America.
Insurance Business America, a leading insurance business publication, conducted surveys and one-on-one interviews to find out what insurance brokers think of the current market offerings. Participants were asked what features were most important in workers' compensation policies and to nominate carriers across key metrics, including claims processing, customer service, competitive premiums, flexibility, communication, and more. ICW Group once again came out on top and was identified as offering the best overall service.
"It's an honor to be consistently recognized as a 5-Star Workers' Compensation carrier by our agent and broker partners," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Group. "This really speaks to the trust we build with our agents to make sure their clients receive the best insurance experience possible. Now that we've started offering workers' comp coverage in New York state, this reputation and the value we provide will be critical to our success."
The 5-Star Workers' Compensation acknowledgment comes soon after ICW Group announced it is writing business in New York effective July 1. With the addition of New York, ICW Group now writes work comp insurance in 22 states across the US. New York-based agents not yet appointed can learn more about the company and start the appointment process here.
About ICW Group
Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com and http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group.
