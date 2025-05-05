ICW Group Named a Top Workers' Compensation Insurance Company in California by Brokers

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our valued agent and broker partners," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Group. Post this

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our valued agent and broker partners," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer, ICW Group. "Our team of workers' compensation experts is dedicated to delivering outstanding service to our policyholders, whether through proactive risk prevention services, responsive claims management, or compassionate injured worker care. This award is a testament to that commitment."

ICW Group's injury care services, including telemedicine for injured workers, were specifically highlighted in the Insurance Business America report as impactful policyholder offerings. Along with service offerings, carriers were measured across key categories during the research, including claims processing capabilities, customer service, competitive premiums, and flexibility – all key strengths of ICW Group.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims. More information is available at http://www.ICWGroup.com.

