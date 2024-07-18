ICW Group Named to Ward's 50 Top Performing Property & Casualty Insurance Companies for 2024

"Our record as a fiscally responsible company is critical to achieving our aggressive growth strategy of entering new regions and developing new product lines." Post this

"Continuing to be recognized as a top performer in our industry is a tremendous accomplishment for our entire team," said Kevin Prior, President & CEO of ICW Group. "Our strength and stability over the years is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members nationwide and the valuable partnerships we've built with our agents and brokers."

This year, ICW Group expanded its workers' compensation business into the New York market. Prior adds that being recognized as a Ward's top 50 performer will prove valuable as the company grows its business in the region.

"Our record as a fiscally responsible company is critical to achieving our aggressive growth strategy of entering new regions and developing new product lines," said Prior.

In selecting the Ward's 50 top performers, AON and Ward Benchmarking, leaders in benchmarking and professional services, identify companies that pass financial stability requirements and measurably grow while maintaining strong capital positions and underwriting results.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. With projected revenue of $3B in 2024, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com and http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group.

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected]

