ICW Group Teams Up with Promises2Kids to Launch Change4Change Donation Program

"Even the smallest of contributions can help provide essential programs to the more than 2,000 foster children that Promises2Kids supports," said Paul Zamora, Chief Underwriting Officer at ICW Group and Board of Directors Chair for Promises2Kids. "With the holiday shopping season in full swing, we kicked off an internal campaign at ICW Group to get our team members involved, and we're encouraging everyone to join in and participate. The opportunity and potential impact of the Change4Change giving program is exciting to be a part of."

It's easy for interested donors to participate. Here's how it works:

Connect a personal credit or debit card to Promises2Kids' secure platform.

Purchases will then round up to the next dollar, and the spare change goes directly to programs that support foster children.

Start, pause, or stop contributions anytime, and adjust the monthly target to suit any budget.

Donors can connect as many personal cards as they'd like for maximum flexibility.

"We value our longstanding relationship with ICW Group," said Promises2Kids CEO, Tonya Torosian. "Employee giving through initiatives like Change4Change has been instrumental in creating life-changing opportunities for foster children. Rounding up purchases – often just a few cents that most may not notice – can accumulate to make a meaningful impact in a child's life."

Visit the Change4Change website to get started. The program is expected to run into 2025. Promises2Kids is a leading nonprofit organization that provides current and former foster children in San Diego with the tools, opportunities, and guidance they need to address the circumstances that brought them into foster care, overcome the difficulties of their past, and grow into healthy, happy and successful adults. Promises2Kids supports these children through its programs: Camp Connect, Guardian Scholars, Mentoring, Foster Funds, and Foster Futures.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. Quoting more than $3.5 billion annually, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com, http://www.twitter.com/ICWGroup, http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group and http://www.facebook.com/ICWGroup.

Media Contact

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected], https://www.icwgroup.com/?utm_source=change+for+change&utm_medium=various&utm_campaign=press+release

SOURCE ICW Group