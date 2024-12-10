ICW Group Unveils All-New Corporate Website and Brand Identity Refresh

"Our refreshed brand identity better reflects who we are today and the positive direction we continue to head in while further enhancing digital experiences for our policyholders and agent partners," said Prior. Post this

"Over the past 50-plus years, ICW Group has transformed from a small carrier in San Diego to a top-tier national carrier with multiple lines of business and offices across the nation, and our brand identity should reflect our leadership position," said Kevin Prior, President and CEO, ICW Group. "As we continue to move into the next phase of our evolution, this dynamic refresh puts a fresh face on our company while further enhancing our customers' experience with us."

The brand's refresh will also help ICW Group better serve its policyholder and agent needs. Key features include:

New contemporary brand assets, with updated color palettes to better reflect the company's continued growth and transformation.

Enhanced website functionality, including streamlining five microsites' websites into one cohesive web experience with better functionality, enhanced search, and easier access to online resources, including the company's comprehensive blog and customer portals.

An all-new "Find an Agent" tool to connect prospective workers' compensation policyholders with ICW Group-appointed agents.

Interactive resources that include digital flyers, brochures, and forms to make it easier and faster to access customer-desired information.

Revamped tradeshow and event booth to elevate and enhance ICW Group's industry presence.

"Our refreshed brand identity better reflects who we are today and the positive direction we continue to head in while further enhancing digital experiences for our policyholders and agent partners," said Prior.

The updated website is now live at http://www.icwgroup.com and available to explore the new look, enhanced features, and digital resources.

About ICW Group

Based in San Diego, ICW Group Insurance Companies is the largest privately held insurance company domiciled in California. With projected revenue of $3.5B in 2024, ICW Group represents a group of Workers' Compensation, Assumed Reinsurance and Catastrophe carriers, including Insurance Company of the West and Explorer Insurance Company. ICW Group is recognized nationally as an industry leader in helping policyholders achieve fewer and less costly claims while elevating the trusted agents who advise them. More information is available at http://www.icwgroup.com and http://www.linkedin.com/companies/icw-group.

Media Contact

Jessica Northrup, ICW Group, 8583502400, [email protected], www.ICWGroup.com

