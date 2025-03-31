IDC Arena Credit Ventures Closes Inaugural Asset-Backed Facility with Fast-Growing Tech Startup Wannme Lending

"This transaction exemplifies our commitment to delivering tailored credit solutions – with minimal dilution – that drive growth for innovative fintech companies," said Melissa Ramirez. Post this

"This transaction exemplifies our commitment to delivering tailored credit solutions – with minimal dilution – that drive growth for innovative fintech companies," said Melissa Ramirez, Managing Partner at IDC Arena Credit Ventures. "Wannme's marketplace lending platform is a game-changer for e-commerce sellers in Europe, and we are thrilled to support their mission with strategic, flexible capital."

"IDC Arena Credit Ventures understood our business model and created a financing solution that aligns perfectly with our growth strategy," said Jaime de Villa, Founder and CEO of Wannme. "This partnership allows us to scale our lending operations within the marketplaces ecosystem and empower even more marketplace sellers with the liquidity they need to sell more and succeed."

This facility is IDC Arena Credit Ventures' first transaction, but one of many for the principals of IDC and Arena, including having served as the capital providers for several other payment platforms in the digital factoring space. Joe Salameh, Managing Director at Arena noted, "Wannme fills a unique void for this capital need in Europe, and is exactly the need that the IDC Arena Credit Ventures partnership is meant to address."

The firm, a collaboration between IDC Network/IDC Ventures and Arena, is dedicated to providing flexible, non-dilutive financing alternatives to companies that require capital to scale without compromising ownership and supporting high-growth technology companies with customized credit solutions.

About IDC Network

Established in 1995, IDC Network (IDC) is a diversified multi-fund platform. With over $2.5 billion of assets under management, IDC focuses on partnering with strategic investors, managing and co-managing funds across multiple sectors including Private Equity, Energy & Infrastructure, Venture Capital, Capital Markets, Real Estate, and Impact. Active across Latin America, the US, and Europe, IDC is proud to be the partner of choice for more than 150 of the world's most influential families from 26 countries. Learn more at IDCNetwork.com.

About IDC Ventures

IDC Ventures (IDCV) offers a diverse range of venture capital opportunities including proprietary funds, co-investments, and co-managed funds in collaboration with industry-leading managers. With $650M in assets under management, IDCV typically leads funding rounds and holds board seats, offering founders guidance drawn from deep expertise in entrepreneurship, banking, law, and consulting. Since its inception in 2019, IDCV has backed transformative founders from Series A to growth stages, with a primary focus on fintech and marketplaces in Europe, the US, and Latin America – particularly Brazil and Mexico. For more information, visit IDCVentures.com.

About Arena Investors, LP

Arena Investors, LP, a subsidiary of Arena Investor Group Holdings, is an institutional asset manager founded in partnership with The Westaim Corporation (TSXV: WED). With approximately $3.5 billion of invested and committed assets under management as of December 31, 2024, and a team of approximately 200 employees in offices globally, Arena provides creative solutions for those seeking capital across all corporate, real estate, and structured finance investment areas, at all levels of the capital structure, and in all developed markets, alongside operational capabilities to manage and improve businesses. The firm brings individuals with decades of experience, a track record of comfort with complexity, the ability to deliver within time constraints, and the flexibility to engage in transactions and business operations that cannot be addressed by banks and other conventional financial institutions. See www.arenaco.com for more information.

About Wannme

Founded in 2017 and based in Madrid, Wannme is a fintech specialized in payments and liquidity for online businesses. Wannme aims to become the leading payment platform that solves the biggest challenges in global commerce: conversion and access to liquidity:

Online payment gateway: a fast and secure solution that enables businesses to accept multiple payment methods, including options for recurring and automated payments. It also simplifies payment reconciliation, improving financial management.

Advance payouts for marketplace sellers: a service that allows sellers to receive their sales revenue daily, instead of waiting 14+ days, helping them improve cash flow and scale faster.

With a scalable and frictionless technology, Wannme drives the growth of businesses and sellers across Europe.

For more information, visit www.wannme.com.

Media Contact

Benito Besada, IDC Network, 1 (786) 553-8828, [email protected], https://idcnetwork.com/

SOURCE IDC Network