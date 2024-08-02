IDEA® Health & Fitness Association and American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) Solidify Ongoing Event Partnership, Announcing 2025 Health & Fitness Summit

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ACSM for the 2025 Health & Fitness Summit," says Amy Boone Thompson, CEO and owner of IDEA®. "This event represents a unique convergence of innovation and application in the health and fitness industry. Post this

"This [is] one of the most incredible experiences in my professional career," says ACSM-CPT and fitness business owner Alexandra Szajowski. "The fusion of ACSM and IDEA is brilliant. It's so empowering to be here and it's giving me this renewed passion for what I'm doing in every aspect. I am very grateful that this [event] is available to fitness professionals of all types. It's incredible to see where the industry is going."

The session application window is open beginning today, Thursday August 1st to Tuesday September 3rd. To apply for a presenter opportunity, please fill out the application here.

"We are thrilled to continue our partnership with ACSM for the 2025 Health & Fitness Summit," says Amy Boone Thompson, CEO and owner of IDEA®. "This event represents a unique convergence of innovation and application in the health and fitness industry. By bringing together thought leaders, practitioners, and researchers, we are creating a platform where transformative ideas and evidence-based practices come to life, empowering professionals and elevating our collective impact."

Registration for the 2025 IDEA & ACSM Health & Fitness Summit is kicking off later this fall.

For more information about 2025 IDEA® & ACSM Health & Fitness Summit, March 7-9 in Denver, subscribe to updates from IDEA® Health & Fitness Association and the American College of Sports Medicine (ACSM) on their websites.

About IDEA® Health & Fitness Association

IDEA® Health & Fitness Association has served as the world's leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 42 years. We deliver world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via our publications, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal. We also power fit pros through our fitness, business and nutrition conferences, and with hundreds of streaming videos and digital courses available on ideafit.com. We Inspire the World to Fitness™ with the passion and dedication of IDEA Members in more than 80 countries.

About the American College of Sports Medicine®

The American College of Sports Medicine® (ACSM) serves as the largest sports medicine and exercise science organization in the world, with nearly 50,000 international, national and regional members and certified fitness professionals. All are dedicated to advancing and integrating scientific research to provide educational and practical applications of exercise science and sports medicine.

