IDEA® Health & Fitness Association partners with CoverMe Fitness to deliver real-world solutions for fitness professionals

IDEA is the world's leading organization for fitness and wellness professionals; the original one-stop solution providing the education, resources, community and experiences fitness professionals need to succeed. IDEA is also the creator of FitnessConnect® which is the largest global directory of qualified/verified fitness professionals. As CEO and owner of IDEA, and recently appointed Chair of World Active, a global organization advancing the fitness industry, Amy Boone Thompson is dedicated to anticipating and meeting the needs of fitness professionals across the world.

"For IDEA members, think of these added features as IDEA FitnessConnect® 3.0, through this partnership, not only will we continue to verify credentials and liability insurance but we can now offer enhanced features to place your profile in front of the hiring clubs/managers in your community who are looking for talent with your exact expertise. Sub a class or audition for a role all by simply turning on your app," says Thompson. "We believe our partnership with CoverMe offers a viable solution for both sides of the market. The CoverMe app connects educated, qualified and insured fitness professionals with local clubs and studios, enabling these professionals to advance their careers and boost their income. At the same time, clubs can ensure high-quality classes and sessions take place to provide an excellent member experience."

The intuitive CoverMe app was developed by co-founders Rosanna Tucker and Beverlee Brinkworth, who have decades of hands-on operational experience owning and managing boutique venues to big-box brands. Their deep understanding of industry-wide challenges, such as managing staff and ensuring compliance with insurance and certification requirements, inspired them to create a solution that saves time and reduces stress for fitness professionals, as well as club owners and operators.

The CoverMe app seamlessly connects fitness professionals, including group fitness instructors, personal trainers, yoga teachers, sports coaches and swim instructors, with venues. This connection allows fitness professionals to boost their profiles, expand their networks and increase their earnings.

The integrated system ensures compliance, enhances communication and includes a rewards system to incentivize and retain fitness professionals.

IDEA complements the fitness professional's ongoing career by offering low cost liability and health insurance, business tools and access to thousands of articles and online courses to provide an online learning experience, continuing education credits toward recertification and advanced specialty certificates to advance professionally.

The CoverMe app, which is already used by operators in the UK including Virgin Active, Fitness First, Lift Brands and Serco, recently launched in Australia. It makes its US debut at 2024 IDEA® World Convention, IDEA's annual celebration designed to Inspire the World to Fitness®, which runs July 10-14, 2024, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. IDEA members can visit the CoverMe booth #718 in the West Hall to download the free app, set up their profile and have a free professional photo taken. A $1,000 prize for the best CoverMe profile will be available every day.

"Think of CoverMe as your pocket full of fitness. The app is your digital wallet, which stores your certificates and insurance, where you can manage your invoicing and enjoy partner discounts. Above all, this is your route to getting in front of the venues where you really want to work, so you can earn more money, when and where you want to," says Rosanna Tucker, CEO of CoverMe.

A game-changer for venues too, the app enables operators to manage their teams and scout for fresh talent by posting audition requests to local and relevant professionals. Fitness professionals who join the CoverMe community also receive the recognition and reward they deserve by earning points and badges for engagement on the app. These unlock discounts and offers from well-known brands to enhance their careers.

The strategic alliance between IDEA Health & Fitness Association and CoverMe Fitness is poised to set a new standard in the fitness industry. By addressing the real-world challenges faced by fitness professionals and club owners and operators, this partnership creates an end-to-end solution and will enhance the careers of fitness professionals, ensuring better experiences for clubs and their members alike.

About IDEA Health & Fitness Association

IDEA® Health & Fitness Association has served as the world's leading organization of fitness and wellness professionals for 42 years. We deliver world-class content and continuing education to fitness professionals, business owners and allied health professionals via our publications, including the award-winning IDEA Fitness Journal. We also power fit pros through our fitness, business and nutrition conferences, and with hundreds of streaming videos and digital courses available on ideafit.com. We Inspire the World to Fitness® with the passion and dedication of IDEA Members in more than 80 countries. https://www.ideafit.com/.

About CoverMe Fitness

The CoverMe app streamlines team management, expanding your instructor network for emergency cover and recruitment, whilst enhancing instructor retention through an in app recognition and reward system. The app digitizes the process for instructors, studio and health club partners, empowering you to focus on delivering unappareled group exercise classes and dedicating more time to members service and product delivery.

www.covermeapp.co

