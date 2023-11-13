IdeaHelix Honored with Fourth "HIRE Vet Gold Medallion" Award from the U.S. Department of Labor

IdeaHelix, a Salesforce Industries specialized consultancy, today announced that it has been recognized with the prestigious "HIRE Vet Gold Medallion" award by the U.S. Department of Labor for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement highlights IdeaHelix's unwavering commitment to supporting the hiring of veterans and showcases the company's dedication to diversity and inclusivity within the workforce.

FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- IdeaHelix, a Salesforce Industries specialized consultancy, today announced that it has been recognized with the prestigious "HIRE Vet Gold Medallion" award by the U.S. Department of Labor for the fourth consecutive year. This achievement highlights IdeaHelix's unwavering commitment to supporting the hiring of veterans and showcases the company's dedication to diversity and inclusivity within the workforce.

The HIRE Vets Medallion Program is the only federal award program that recognizes employers who successfully recruit, hire and retain military veterans.

IdeaHelix, with its long-standing tradition of supporting veterans in their transition to civilian careers, offers mentorship programs, skills training, and a welcoming atmosphere that promotes professional growth.

"We are honored to receive the 'HIRE Vet Gold Medallion' award for the fourth year in a row," said Vignesh Shivraj, CEO of IdeaHelix. "At IdeaHelix, we believe in the incredible talent and dedication that veterans bring to our organization. This award is a testament to our ongoing commitment to hire and develop military veterans and provide them with opportunities for meaningful and fulfilling careers."

The HIRE Vets Act and its program honors employers who meet a rigorous set of employment and veteran assistance criteria, which may include veteran hiring and retention percentages, availability of veteran-specific resources, leadership programming for veterans, dedicated human resources efforts, pay compensation and tuition assistance programs for veterans. To learn more about the program, visit HIREvets.gov/about.

IdeaHelix, Inc is a Salesforce Industries specialized consultancy with a focus on Salesforce Industries for Telecommunications (Comms Cloud) and Revenue Cloud. Headquartered in San Francisco, IdealHelix has offices in Europe, Latin America, Asia and Canada, and serves a worldwide customer base.

For more information, visit ideahelix.com.

Follow IdeaHelix on Social Media:

Twitter:@IdeaHelix

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/ideahelix-inc/

Media Contact:

PR Contact Name: Danielle Fuller

Phone number: 303-386-6422

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE IdeaHelix