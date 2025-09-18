Ideal™ Brings Gelson's Markets Digital Circulars to Life, Driving Engagement and Cost Savings

"Our customers expect a premium, modern shopping experience—and that extends to how they discover promotions," said Rick Williams, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of Gelson's Markets. Post this

"Gelson's decision reflects years of digital-first thinking and data-driven analysis," said Laura Rangel, VP, Head of Sales & Customer Engagement at Ideal. "Our patented platform allows Gelson's to deliver interactive content that static PDFs simply cannot match, while improving operational efficiency and driving measurable results."

"Our customers expect a premium, modern shopping experience—and that extends to how they discover promotions," said Rick Williams, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer of Gelson's Markets. "100% digital allows us to tell Gelson's story, engage shoppers in a personalized way, and achieve cost savings by eliminating print and mailing expenses."

Following Northgate González Market's 2021 digital-only success, Gelson's adoption further validates Ideal's patented platform as a proven solution for engaging diverse grocery audiences—from value-conscious to premium shoppers—while enhancing operational efficiency and sustainability.

The transition is live across all Gelson's locations in Southern California, with weekly promotions accessible via website, mobile app, email, and social channels.

About Gelson's Markets

Founded in 1951, Gelson's Markets is Southern California's premier upscale grocer, operating 27 full-service supermarkets throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties. Known for exceptional quality, service, and unique specialty departments including fresh sushi bars, poke counters, and artisanal bakeries, Gelson's serves discerning customers who value premium products and personalized service.

About Ideal

Ideal powers over 10,000 stores nationwide with patented interactive digital circular technology that delivers engaging shopper experiences, intelligent distribution, operational efficiencies, measurable results, and cost savings.

