Ideal Cabinetry Adds 42 New Door Style Combinations and Free Depth Modifications

Ideal Cabinetry launches 42 new style and finish combinations for Fall 2024, offering trade professionals and dealers more colors, styles, and exclusive free cabinet depth modifications, delivering more value and customization with fast delivery.
BARTOW, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Cabinetry, a leader in semi-custom cabinetry solutions, is proud to announce the addition of 42 new door styles and finish combinations for Fall 2024. Launching this October, the collection highlights free cabinet depth modifications as a key feature, along with stunning new finishes such as Verdant Green and Vanguard Oak. With cabinet depth customization now available at no additional cost, trade professionals and homeowners can enjoy greater design flexibility and savings. Combined with a range of Slim Shaker and Flat Panel door styles, Ideal Cabinetry continues to offer unprecedented value.
Key features of this launch include:
- More Value: Free cabinet depth modifications for every project, along with several other premium upgrades, all at no extra cost.
- More Styles: 42 new style/finish combinations, including Slim Shaker and Flat Panel doors.
- More Colors: New Verdant Green and Vanguard Oak finishes for modern, on-trend designs.
- More Speed: Express Series is now available in 8 style/color combinations, shipping in 1-2 days.
About Ideal Cabinetry:
Ideal Cabinetry provides dealers and trade professionals with cost-effective, semi-custom cabinetry solutions, offering factory-direct pricing for unbeatable value. Proudly built in the USA, we deliver quality craftsmanship, fast turnaround, and dedicated support for every project. With over 750,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Ideal Cabinetry ensures every dealer and contractor receives premium service and products they can trust.
For more information, visit www.IdealCabinetry.com.
Media Contact
Jason Stutes, Ideal Cabinetry, 1 (863) 535-1101, [email protected], https://www.idealcabinetry.com/
