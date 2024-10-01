Ideal Cabinetry Adds 42 New Door Style Combinations and Free Depth Modifications

Ideal Cabinetry launches 42 new style and finish combinations for Fall 2024, offering trade professionals and dealers more colors, styles, and exclusive free cabinet depth modifications, delivering more value and customization with fast delivery.

BARTOW, Fla., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Cabinetry, a leader in semi-custom cabinetry solutions, is proud to announce the addition of 42 new door styles and finish combinations for Fall 2024. Launching this October, the collection highlights free cabinet depth modifications as a key feature, along with stunning new finishes such as Verdant Green and Vanguard Oak. With cabinet depth customization now available at no additional cost, trade professionals and homeowners can enjoy greater design flexibility and savings. Combined with a range of Slim Shaker and Flat Panel door styles, Ideal Cabinetry continues to offer unprecedented value.