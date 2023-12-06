Ideal™ Digital Circular Surpasses 10,000 Stores Upgrading to the Digital Marketing Platform

"This milestone underscores our commitment to redefining digital advertising landscapes and empowering Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies with an unparalleled opportunity to fortify their digital strategies," said Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder and EVP of Design House. Post this

"We are thrilled to have reached this momentous milestone," said David Gordon, CEO of Design House. Adam Zimmerman, Co-Founder and EVP of Design House stated, "This milestone underscores our commitment to redefining digital advertising landscapes and empowering Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies with an unparalleled opportunity to fortify their digital strategies."

The Ideal digital circular doesn't just signify an impressive number of store participation, it symbolizes a shift towards more efficient and impactful digital marketing solutions and an effective alternative to costly print circulars. The platform's reach across diverse sectors of direct marketing offers retailers an unmatched opportunity to solidify their digital footprint and connect with their target audiences in dynamic ways.

The significance of this achievement lies not only in the sheer size of the retail network but also in the depth of access it provides. CPGs partnering with Ideal's Retail Media Network, gain an extraordinary opportunity to refine their digital marketing strategies, leveraging the vast network of 10,000 stores and access to 50 million U.S. households to engage consumers in innovative and impactful ways.

With this accomplishment, Ideal reaffirms its dedication to innovation, customer-centricity, and elevating the digital advertising experience for both retailers and CPG companies.

To learn more about the Ideal digital marketing platform, please contact Adam Zimmerman at [email protected].

About Ideal™ by Design House

Ideal™ by Design House is revolutionizing the digital circular industry by elevating customer experience for grocers and retailers. Our leading-edge Ideal™ platform integrates dynamic digital circulars with an intelligent, omni-channel distribution system that engages retailers' customers and their competitors' customers. Advanced analytics measure store traffic driven from the circular and computes cost per visit to accurately demonstrate ROI on retailers' marketing programs. Design House's marketplace tool enables an immersive retail media network and data-driven CPG investment in the digital circular platform. Learn more at DesignHouse.Design, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact

Adam Zimmerman, Design House, 1 440.318.1876, [email protected], https://designhouse.design/

SOURCE Design House