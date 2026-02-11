Ideal™ Digital Circulars Assists Gelson's Markets in Toluca Lake, California Grand Opening

"Our goal with Toluca Lake was to meet customers where they already are - while using smart digital tools to deliver the elevated, neighborhood experience Gelson's is known for," said Rick Williams, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer." Post this

Celebrating its 75th anniversary, Gelson's opened the Toluca Lake store with a sales area of under 10,000 square feet, while still offering the premium amenities the brand is known for. The new location features full-service meat and seafood departments, fresh produce, grocery items, floral offerings, natural and kosher products, baked goods, gift baskets, and a curated wine cellar. All of these offerings were communicated to customers in advance through the Ideal Digital Media Network.

"Our goal with Toluca Lake was to meet customers where they already are - while using smart digital tools to deliver the elevated, neighborhood experience Gelson's is known for," said Rick Williams, Chief Merchandising and Marketing Officer. "Our partnership with Ideal allowed us to tell our story with the digital circular and enhance how customers discover our new store while driving meaningful engagement across multiple channels."

"Gelson's has been a valued partner of Ideal since 2021 and continues to maximize the efficiency and cost savings of its digital circular implementation," said Adam Zimmerman, Co-founder of Ideal. "Their innovative approach to digital advertising sets a strong example for the future of grocery marketing."

About Gelson's Markets

Founded in 1951, Gelson's Markets is Southern California's premier upscale grocer, operating 27 full-service supermarkets throughout Los Angeles and Orange counties. Known for exceptional quality, service, and unique specialty departments—including fresh sushi bars, poke counters, and artisanal bakeries—Gelson's serves discerning customers who value premium products and personalized service.

About Ideal

Ideal powers more than 10,000 stores nationwide with patented interactive digital circular technology that delivers engaging shopper experiences, intelligent distribution, operational efficiencies, measurable results, and cost savings.

