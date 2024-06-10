Ideal Option 2023 Patient Outcomes Report Shows Effectiveness of Treatment for Fentanyl, Cocaine and Xylazine

Using lab data from 1,550+ Maryland patients, the report provides indisputable support for the efficacy of addiction treatment that combines specialist providers, medication and regular lab testing.

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for addiction to opioids and other substances, has released its 2023 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for patients living in Maryland.

This report contains an aggregated view of patients' geographic and demographic characteristics, their stage and duration of care, adherence to medication and their substance use over time based on lab specimens collected during 2023 from more than 1,550 patients.

The report confirms the rapidly changing trends in street drug formulations; notably the increasing prevalence of synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and cutting agents such as xylazine. It also confirms that polysubstance use is now the norm, making treatment more complex. Data show that 62% of all Maryland patients were ingesting more than one substance at the time of enrollment, and 33% tested positive for three or more substances.

"Polysubstance use disorder continues to be the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option," said Tim Kilgallon, CEO at Ideal Option. "And the most commonly detected substance is cocaine (39%), only slightly ahead of fentanyl (34%)."

In addition, the report shows that roughly one out of every ten patients initiating treatment tested positive for xylazine, a dangerous, highly addictive animal tranquilizer that is commonly used as an adulterant to extend the high from fentanyl.

The data corroborate state reports of the prevalent role that polysubstance use plays in the substance use epidemic, especially since the emergence of xylazine. Maryland's Center for Harm Reduction Services (CHRS), Rapid Analysis of Drugs (RAD) program recently conducted a pilot and post-pilot study from October 2021 – May 2023, using samples from syringe service programs (SSPs). Xylazine was identified in 40% of samples, with just 3% containing only xylazine. In addition, "over 80% of those samples contained xylazine and one other substance compound, e.g., heroin and semi-synthetic opiates, fentanyl and related compounds, cocaine and related compounds, cutting agents and diluents, pharmaceutical, and miscellaneous compounds."

Ideal Option's success over the past 12 years at treating substance use disorder in Maryland is due to specialized, evidence-based treatment protocols combined with regular lab testing. Lab testing is crucial for verifying adherence to prescribed medications, abstinence from illicit substances, and ensuring patient safety.

Among Maryland patients who remained in treatment from initiation to the maintenance stage of care during 2023, the report shows:

99% less fentanyl use

93% less cocaine use

81% less benzodiazepine use

98% less heroin use

View the full Ideal Option 2023 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Maryland here: www.idealoption.com/patient-outcomes.

Ideal Option has helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of over 80 outpatient clinics across 9 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health and nutrition support.

