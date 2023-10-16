Ideal Option Among First Addiction Treatment Networks to Test for Xylazine Amidst Street Drug Epidemic

Thanks to specialized protocols and in-house laboratory services, the highly addictive animal tranquilizer can now be detected in a standard drug testing panel.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laboratory experts at Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based treatment for addiction to fentanyl, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, recently developed a method to definitively test for xylazine, a highly addictive animal tranquilizer.

Also known on the street as "tranq" and "the zombie drug," xylazine has infiltrated the fentanyl supply, making the deadliest drug in the nation even deadlier. A xylazine overdose can't be reversed with Narcan (naloxone), the life-saving nasal spray that counteracts the effects of opioids.

Developed for veterinary procedures, xylazine is used for anesthesia and pain relief in large animals, such as horses, cattle and sheep. The drug was never approved by the Federal Drug Administration (FDA) for use in humans because early trials found it caused severe sedation and depression of the central nervous system. In the early 2000s, xylazine began creeping into the illegal drug supply and, during the pandemic, became more prevalent as a cheap way to extend the high from fentanyl.

"Most treatment centers are unable to test for xylazine, so they don't know whether patients have it in their system," said Brian Dawson, M.D., chief medical officer of Ideal Option. In fact, xylazine is typically detected only after an overdose death, when a toxicology test is conducted, or when the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) analyzes confiscated samples.

However, even with limited testing data, the DEA has found xylazine in nearly every state and in about 25% of fentanyl powder samples, though rates vary from state to state.

In response to an urgent need to develop treatment protocols, in-house laboratory experts at Ideal Option have developed a testing method using analytical grade xylazine to detect the compound and add it to their existing comprehensive drug panel.

"Our lab specializes in opioid use disorder treatment, so we see a lot more exotic drugs than most labs," said Dave Newcombe, technical laboratory director at Ideal Option. "Testing for drugs like xylazine in our standard urine panel is extremely important as it allows our addiction medicine specialists to implement the most advanced treatment protocols and provide the highest standard of patient care."

Although guidelines for treating long-term xylazine dependence don't exist due to the lack of studies on its pharmacology in humans, with medical guidance, recovery is possible. The first step is to identify which substances are in the patient's system.

"For those with dependence, it is important to come to a place like Ideal Option, which has the ability to test for xylazine and uses the most up-to-date treatment options for all substances of addiction," said Dr. Dawson.

Ideal Option has helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of over 90 outpatient clinics across 11 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for multiple substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option‥

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped‥over 70,000 patients through a network of 90+ office-based‥medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are‥also‥available.‥

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.‥

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.‥

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option