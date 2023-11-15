Ideal Option and Albany Helping Hands Partner to Offer Addiction Treatment at Shared Facility

An Ideal Option clinical team will be seeing patients one day a week at Albany Helping Hands homeless shelter, providing treatment for substance use disorder.

Ideal Option is a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to opioids, stimulants, alcohol and polysubstance, and specializes in difficult to treat substances like fentanyl and xylazine. The new clinic can be found at 619 9th Ave SE, co-located with Albany Helping Hands, a non-profit faith-based organization for people experiencing homelessness.

Dominating headlines and infiltrating the illicit drug supply, fentanyl has caused overdose deaths and drug-related crime to increase exponentially across Oregon in recent years. According to the Oregon Health Authority, overdose deaths involving fentanyl more than doubled from 226 fatalities in 2020 to 508 in 2021. Just since late August this year, in Linn County, a staggering 80,000 fentanyl pills and 14 pounds of fentanyl powder were seized during three traffic stops carried out by the Oregon State Police.

"Due to the worsening fentanyl crisis in Linn County, there is a desperate need for expanded access to treatment from experienced addiction medicine specialists," said Josh Lair, director of community development for Ideal Option. "We are grateful for the opportunity to work alongside Albany Helping Hands, an established housing resource in the community, to help increase visibility and awareness of our services to those seeking recovery."

The dangerous practice of mixing fentanyl with other illicit substances such as xylazine to intensify addiction, often unbeknownst to the user, has made polysubstance use disorder the prevailing diagnosis at Ideal Option. Their 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report, which aggregates lab testing results from over 1,000 patients in Oregon, reveals that more than 62% of patients tested positive for multiple substances upon enrollment, with 30% testing positive for three or more.

The report does offer hope, however, by underscoring the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment in combating both isolated and polysubstance use. For patients who remained in Ideal Option's care throughout 2022, lab testing results show remarkable reductions in substance use:

97% less fentanyl use

88% less methamphetamine use

85% less total opioid use

96% less heroin use

62% less benzodiazepine use

"I was extremely moved when I first heard about the levels of success Ideal Option was achieving with their approach to helping individuals overcome substance use disorder," said Don Sparks, executive director for Albany Helping Hands. "After about 8 months of planning, Helping Hands is now pleased to host Ideal Option inside our main campus to provide these important and life-changing services for our community."

Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone® for 11 years and currently operates 91 clinics in 9 states.

The new clinic in Albany is open Wednesdays, 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., located at 619 9th Ave SE, in the same facility as Albany Helping Hands.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Albany Helping Hands

Beginning as an outreach providing sandwiches to homeless people by Pastor Les Bailey in the early 1980's, Albany Helping Hands (AHH) incorporated in 1998 as an independent faith-based 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization. They are celebrating their 25th Anniversary this year. AHH provides meals, services and 24/7 shelter daily for up to 114 registered guests and delivers support services to an average of 400 people each year as they seek to move toward permanent homes and independent lives. Other services include housing searches, transitional jobs programs, mental health referrals, substance abuse and anger management counseling. AHH also provides clothing, household needs, furniture and more for those in need in the community.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 91 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

SOURCE Ideal Option