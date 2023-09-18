Ideal Option and Maryland Wellness Host Joint Open House to Celebrate National Recovery Month

All are welcome to visit the new addiction medicine clinic, pick up information and meet staff on Friday, September 29, between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

CUMBERLAND, Md., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is co-hosting an open house with Maryland Wellness at their shared facility in Cumberland. The event will take place on Friday, September 29, and will kick-off with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Allegany County Chamber at 3 p.m.

As fentanyl overdoses continue to dominate the headlines in Maryland and polysubstance use becomes more widespread, Ideal Option hopes to educate the community about the effectiveness of evidence-based medication-assisted treatment for people addicted to illicit street drugs.

According to data from the Maryland Health Department, there were more than 2,600 fatal overdoses across Maryland for the past 12 months ending April 2022, with the vast majority involving fentanyl. In 2020, more than 90% of cocaine-related deaths in Maryland occurred in combination with fentanyl.

Polysubstance use disorder is now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. Outcomes data from 2022 show over half of all Maryland patients tested positive for two or more substances at enrollment, and 22% tested positive for three or more substances.

On Friday, September 29, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., all members of the community are invited to attend the open house located at 519 N Mechanic St. Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the facility, meet the knowledgeable teams from Ideal Option and Maryland Wellness, gain insight into the services available, and engage in constructive discussions about the illicit street drug epidemic.

Throughout the open house, guests will have the chance to network, enjoy refreshments, and pick up educational materials.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of over 90 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

