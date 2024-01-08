Ideal Option Awarded Accreditation from The Joint Commission®

The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® demonstrates compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care.

KENNEWICK, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based treatment for addiction to fentanyl, xylazine, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, recently received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval® for meeting the highest standards of care in both its 85+ outpatient clinics and 5 in-house laboratories.

A team of Joint Commission reviewers conducted unannounced onsite inspections and interviews at more than a dozen Ideal Option clinics in October. The reviewers evaluated Ideal Option's compliance with its rigorous standards for safety and quality of patient care.

The Joint Commission's standards are developed in consultation with healthcare experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance.

"As a healthcare accreditor, The Joint Commission works with healthcare organizations across care settings to inspire safer and higher quality of care that is more equitable and compassionate," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer for The Joint Commission. "We commend Ideal Option for its commitment to advance safety, quality, equity and compassion for all patients."

The accreditation process also necessitates ongoing education and training for healthcare staff, promoting their professional growth and ensuring they stay updated with the latest advancements and best practices in healthcare.

"Ideal Option staff members across various departments worked together to ensure all The Joint Commission accreditation standards were exceeded," said Wendy Manthei, vice president of clinic operations for Ideal Option. "We are proud to now hold the Gold Seal of Approval, which is a testament to our excellence in standardized operating procedures, clinic cleanliness and appearance, infection control and the overall quality of our patient care."

For more information on the accreditation requirements, please visit The Joint Commission website.

Ideal Option has helped more than 75,000 patients since 2012 through a network of over 85 outpatient clinics across 9 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for multiple substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped over 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance, including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option