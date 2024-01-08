Ideal Option Hosts Open House & Recovery Resource Fair in Spokane

The resource fair, featuring 10+ recovery support agencies, will be held at the new Ideal Option addiction treatment center in Spokane on Friday, January 12, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local agencies to host an Open House & Recovery Resource Fair in Spokane. The fair will be held at their new addiction medicine center located at 26 E 5th Ave.

Fentanyl, an extremely deadly synthetic opioid that has been steadily infiltrating the nation's drug supply, remains the top local drug threat in Spokane. According to records from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), in Washington state, the amount of fentanyl seized by the DEA in Washington increased by 1670% from 2019 to 2022. As a central hub for narcotics, in Spokane County alone, fentanyl seizures increased by 1,098% from 2020 to 2021.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

The Open House & Recovery Resource Fair will take place on Friday, January 12, 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Ideal Option located at 26 E 5th Ave in Spokane. Attendees will learn more about local resources, meet the staff, gain insight into treatment options, explore the clinic, and network with others who are working to find solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Spokane County.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Peer Spokane

Sequoia Detox Centers

Community-Minded Enterprises

Royal Life Centers

Charlie Health

Northpoint Recovery

Spokane Community College

Spokane Falls Community College

YFA Connections

NAMI Spokane

For questions about this event, email marketing director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected]

