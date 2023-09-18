Ideal Option Hosts Open House in Minot to Educate Community on Addiction Treatment

All are welcome to attend the open house, see the new clinic and learn more about medication-assisted treatment for addiction on Wednesday, September 27, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

MINOT, N.D., Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, will host an open house at their new clinic in Minot. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 27, in the new Blu on Broadway building, located at 1625 S Broadway, Ste. 160.

In the face of the increasingly prevalent role that fentanyl continues to play in the substance use epidemic in North Dakota, Ideal Option aims to educate the community about the effective treatment options available. Fentanyl is regularly being mixed with other illicit drugs such as methamphetamine to make them more addictive, often without the user knowing. According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, opioids and amphetamines were the most common drugs in 2021 overdose deaths.

Polysubstance use disorder is now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. Outcomes data from 2022 show over half of all North Dakota patients tested positive for two or more substances at enrollment, and 20% tested positive for three or more substances.

On Wednesday, September 27, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., all members of the community are invited to attend the open house at Ideal Option's clinic in Minot located at 1625 S Broadway, Ste. 160. This event gives attendees the opportunity to explore the facility, meet expert staff and gain a comprehensive understanding of the services provided by Ideal Option.

Throughout the open house, guests will have the chance to engage in informative discussions, enjoy refreshments and pick up educational materials.

For questions about this event, email Marketing Director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped‥more than 70,000 patients through a network of over 90 office-based‥medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

