Ideal Option Hosts Recovery Resource Fair in Pierce County

The resource fair, featuring 15+ recovery support agencies, will be held at the new Ideal Option clinic in downtown Tacoma on Friday, August 25, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

TACOMA, Wash., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local organizations to host a Recovery Resource Fair for residents of Pierce County. The fair will be held at their new addiction medicine clinic located at 1702 Tacoma Ave S, Suite A, just two blocks from St. Joseph Medical Center.

According to the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department, opioid-related overdose is now the most common cause of accidental death, outnumbering motor-vehicle collisions and firearm deaths. In addition, fentanyl-related deaths in Pierce County during the first half of 2022 increased by 81.8% compared to the same period in 2021.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

The Recovery Resource Fair will take place on Friday, August 25, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the Ideal Option clinic in downtown Tacoma. Attendees will learn more about local resources, meet the staff, gain insight into treatment options, explore the clinic, and network with others who are working to find solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Pierce County.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Advanced Recovery Systems

Molina Healthcare

Rainier Recovery

RISE Center

Tacoma Rescue Mission

Tacoma Needle Exchange

Peer Kent

Parenting Child Assistance Program

Puyallup Tribe Re-Entry Program

Telecare

Hair cutting services

Free phone services

For questions about this event, email Marketing Director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 90+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

