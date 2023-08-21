Ideal Option Hosts Special Recovery Event on International Overdose Awareness Day

The event will feature 15+ recovery support agencies and will be held in Mission Park on Thursday, August 31, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

SPOKANE, Wash., Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local recovery support agencies to host a special event on International Overdose Awareness Day. The goal for the event is to educate the community on recovery resources and spotlight the devastating impact of overdose on our community.

The opioid crisis continues to plague the state of Washington, with fentanyl use and overdose deaths surging, particularly in Spokane. According to the Spokane County Department of Health, there was a 186% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses between 2020 and 2021.In addition, Spokane was designated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in 2022 as one of eleven crisis spots for fentanyl addiction after its seizures increased by 1,098%.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

On Thursday, August 31, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., all members of the community are invited to gather in Mission Park, located at 1208 E Mission Ave in Spokane, for this special event.

Attendees will be able learn about local recovery resources, collect materials and support community members whose lives have been impacted by overdose.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Amerigroup

Compassionate Addiction Treatment

Hope House

Molina Healthcare

NEW ESD 101

Northpoint Recovery

Peer Spokane

Royal Life Centers

Salvation Army

Sequoia Detox

Spokane Health District

Spokane Neighborhood Action Program

Neighborhood Action Program Spokane Treatment Center/ORTC

For questions about this event, email Marketing Director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

