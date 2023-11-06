Ideal Option Hosts "Testing for Turkeys" Community Resource Event in Baltimore

All members of the community are welcome to engage in free onsite healthcare services at Bel Park Towers on Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with Johns Hopkins Medicine, Park West Health System, Maryland Wellness and other organizations to host Testing for Turkeys, a community resource event for residents of Baltimore. Attendees that participate in free onsite healthcare services are eligible to receive a free turkey and side dishes (while supplies last).

The event will provide access to underutilized healthcare services such as HIV testing, mental health, primary care and addiction treatment. According to a nationwide tracker of drug overdose deaths released by the San Francisco Chronicle, Baltimore has the highest number of fatalities in the country. In addition, as stated in a recent case study by the Milbank Memorial Fund, "Several parts of the city are classified as primary care health professional shortage areas, and many policy initiatives have been implemented to make primary care more accessible, but barriers persist."

Testing for Turkeys will take place on Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at Bel Park Towers at 3800 W Belvedere Ave. Attendees will have the chance to meet with various community organizations, engage in free onsite services, and pick up educational materials.

Onsite services available at the event:

Hep C and HIV rapid testing

Blood pressure checks and MAT consultations

Referrals and appointment scheduling for healthcare services such as mental health, addiction treatment, adult medicine and dentistry.

For questions about this event, email Olivia Roe, marketing director for Ideal Option, at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 90+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

