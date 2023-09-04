Ideal Option in Wasilla Hosts Open House in New Addiction Medicine Clinic

All are welcome to attend the open house, see the new clinic and learn more about medication-assisted treatment for addiction on Wednesday, September 13, between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.

WASILLA, Ala., Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, one of Alaska's largest providers of outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, will host an open house at their newly relocated clinic in Wasilla. The event will take place on Wednesday, September 13, in the McKinley Building located at 3035 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Ste. 301.

As fentanyl overdoses continue to dominate the headlines in Alaska, Ideal Option aims to educate the community about the effectiveness of evidence-based treatment. The statistics provided by Alaska's public health department for 2021 show an alarming 74% increase in overdose deaths in a year, with fentanyl-related deaths surging by 150%.

The overdose statistics are rising due to the presence of fentanyl in other illicit drugs, like methamphetamine, often unbeknownst to the users. According to Alaska's Department of Health and Social Services, among the 140 fentanyl overdose deaths that occurred in 2021, 61% also involved methamphetamine, while 28% also involved heroin.

Polysubstance use disorder is now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. Outcomes data from 2022 show 66% of all Alaska patients tested positive for two or more substances at enrollment, and 46% tested positive for three or more substances.

On Wednesday, September 13, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., all members of the community are invited to attend the open house at Ideal Option's clinic in Wasilla located at 3035 E Palmer-Wasilla Hwy, Ste. 301. This event gives attendees the opportunity to explore the facility, meet addiction medicine experts and gain a comprehensive understanding of the services provided by Ideal Option.

Throughout the open house, guests will have the chance to network, enjoy refreshments, and pick up educational materials.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped‥more than 70,000 patients through a network of over 90 office-based‥medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are‥also‥available.‥

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.‥

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.‥

