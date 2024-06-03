Ideal Option Opens Addiction Clinic and LEAD Seattle Office in Northgate

The new clinic provides low-barrier addiction treatment to King County residents and clients under the care of an Ideal Option LEAD case manager.

SEATTLE, June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Northgate. The new facility, located at 10564 5th Ave NE, Suite #302, specializes in effective dosing protocols to safely transition people from opioids or polysubstance to buprenorphine-based medication.

Directly adjacent to the clinic is home to Ideal Option's LEAD Seattle case managers. Formerly known as Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, LEAD now stands for Let Everyone Advance with Dignity.

The LEAD program diverts individuals who are engaged in low-level drug crime and crimes of poverty away from the criminal legal system and connects them with intensive case managers who can provide crisis response, immediate psychosocial assessment, and access to long-term wrap-around services including substance use disorder treatment and housing. The City of Seattle contracts with PDA (Purpose. Dignity. Action.) to administer the LEAD program and Ideal Option is one of the organizations who provides case management services.

"The LEAD program effectively disrupts the cycling of individuals with behavioral health issues through our criminal legal system and uses a low barrier, harm reduction-based model of care to help them work toward achieving stability in the community," said Josh Lair, director of community development at Ideal Option. "With both offices in the same facility, individuals meeting with their case manager who are interested in outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) services can be transferred immediately to the adjoining Ideal Option clinic."

Fentanyl, an incredibly dangerous and highly addictive synthetic opioid, has swiftly pervaded the drug supply in recent years, as demonstrated by crime lab data from drugs seized by Washington state and local law enforcement. According to the University of Washington Addictions, Drug and Alcohol Institute, methamphetamine continues to account for a large number of crime lab cases, and fentanyl has increased in prominence. The share of opioid drug cases in the state involving fentanyl increased from less than 9% in 2020 to 58% in 2023.

Ideal Option recently released their 2023 Annual Patient Outcomes Report, showing data that support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2023, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and an 89% reduction in methamphetamine use.

The new facility in Northgate is Ideal Option's fourth location in King County and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine for 12 years, using medications such as Suboxone®, and currently operates over 80 clinics across 9 states.

The new outpatient clinic in Northgate is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 10564 5th Ave NE, Suite #302, Seattle, WA 98125.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

