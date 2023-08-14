Ideal Option Opens Addiction Medicine Clinic in Paragould

The clinic provides in-person medication-assisted treatment for fentanyl, meth, heroin, alcohol and other substances, bringing new hope to Greene County residents.

PARAGOULD, Ark., Aug. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Paragould. The newly established low-barrier clinic, conveniently located at 2711 W Kingshighway, Ste. 10, is dedicated to offering primarily buprenorphine-based treatment to help individuals reclaim their lives.

Despite a decline in opioid prescribing and heroin use, Arkansas continues to experience a surge in overdose deaths, largely attributed to the widespread presence of fentanyl in the illicit drug market.

Shockingly, drug overdose fatalities involving fentanyl skyrocketed from a mere 8 in 2016 to nearly 300 in 2022, according to the Arkansas State Crime Lab. The opioid crisis has hit Greene County particularly hard, witnessing a 100% increase in overdose deaths from 2019 to 2020, followed by a further 33% rise from 2020 to 2021, as reported by the Arkansas Take Back Opioid Dashboard.

The dangerous practice of mixing fentanyl with other illicit substances to intensify addiction, often unbeknownst to the user, has made polysubstance use disorder the prevailing diagnosis at Ideal Option. Their 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report, which consolidates lab testing results from over 1,000 patients in Arkansas, reveals that more than 50% of patients tested positive for multiple substances upon enrollment, with 24% testing positive for three or more.

The report does offer hope, however, by underscoring the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment in combating both isolated and poly-substance use. For patients who remained in Ideal Option's care throughout 2022, lab testing displayed remarkable reductions in substance use:

87% less total opioid use

94% less fentanyl use

96% less heroin use

77% less methamphetamine use

90% less cocaine use

Marking the twelfth clinic to open in Arkansas in just three years, Ideal Option's rapid expansion reflects the urgent need for greater access to evidence-based treatment offered by experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine for 11 years, using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone®, and currently operates an impressive 93 clinics across 11 states.

"According to the Arkansas Take Back Opioid Dashboard, there are only two medication-assisted treatment providers located in Greene County," said Aaron Bunch, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "With the uptick in fentanyl use and overdose deaths in our community, it is imperative to provide access to specialized, low-barrier treatment to help individuals start and sustain recovery."

The new outpatient clinic in Paragould is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 2711 W Kingshighway, Ste. 10.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 93 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

