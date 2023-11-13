Ideal Option Opens Addiction Medicine Clinic in Park Heights

Co-located with Maryland Wellness, the new clinic provides in-person medication-assisted treatment for fentanyl, meth, heroin, alcohol and other substances, bringing new hope to Baltimore County residents.

BALTIMORE, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, xylazine, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Park Heights. Just a short walk from the Rogers Ave Metro Station, the newly established low-barrier clinic at 4128 Hayward Ave. is dedicated to offering primarily buprenorphine-based treatment to help individuals reclaim their lives.

Dominating headlines and infiltrating the illicit drug supply, fentanyl remains the leading cause of overdose fatalities in Maryland. According to the Maryland Overdose Data Dashboard, there were 2,056 overdose deaths in the state due to fentanyl in the 12-month period ending in May 2023. Baltimore alone has the highest number of drug overdose deaths in the country, according to a nationwide tracker of drug overdose deaths released by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The dangerous practice of mixing fentanyl with other illicit substances such as xylazine to intensify addiction, often unbeknownst to the user, has made polysubstance use disorder the prevailing diagnosis at Ideal Option. Their 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report, which aggregates lab testing results from nearly 1,000 patients in Maryland, reveals that more than 50% of patients tested positive for multiple substances upon enrollment, with 22% testing positive for three or more.

The report does offer hope, however, by underscoring the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment in combating both isolated and polysubstance use. For patients who remained in Ideal Option's care throughout 2022, lab testing results show remarkable reductions in substance use:

96% less total opioid use

98% less fentanyl use

99% less heroin use

92% less cocaine use

The new clinic in Park Heights is Ideal Option's eighth standalone location in Maryland and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine for over 11 years, using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone®, and currently operates 89 clinics across 9 states.

"As Baltimore natives, myself and our peer outreach specialist, Ricky Ferrante, are grateful for the opportunity to bring this life-saving treatment to underserved populations in our community," said Shanade Wells, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "If you or someone you love is struggling with addiction or access to healthcare services, please drop by our 'Testing for Turkeys' resource event on Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. at Bel Park Towers."

The new outpatient clinic in Baltimore is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 4128 Hayward Ave.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 89 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option