Ideal Option Opens Addiction Medicine Clinic in Rockville

The clinic provides in-person medication-assisted treatment for fentanyl, meth, heroin, alcohol and other substances, bringing new hope to Montgomery County residents.

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Rockville. Conveniently located just a short walk from the Rockville Rail Station, the newly established low-barrier clinic at 401 E Jefferson St, Ste. 107, is dedicated to offering primarily buprenorphine-based treatment to help individuals reclaim their lives.

Dominating headlines and infiltrating the illicit drug supply, fentanyl remains the leading cause of overdose fatalities in Maryland. According to the Maryland Overdose Data Dashboard, there were 2,056 overdose deaths in the state due to fentanyl in the 12-month period ending in May 2023. In Montgomery County alone, according to the County's Department of Police, fatal overdoses among young people increased 120% from 2021 to 2022. Police Chief Marcus Jones credits this uptick to street drugs being laced with deadly amounts of fentanyl.

"There are people looking for other drugs...like Percocet and Adderall. Young people are buying them thinking that's what they're purchasing, but in reality sometimes the dealers don't know what they're selling. That's the danger because fentanyl can be fatal," said Jones in a recent interview.

Data from Ideal Option's 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for patients living in Maryland corroborates these state reports, revealing that in 2022, over half of all Maryland patients tested positive for two or more substances at enrollment, and 22% tested positive for three or more substances.

The report does offer hope, however, by underscoring the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment in combating both fentanyl and polysubstance use. For patients who remained in Ideal Option's care throughout 2022, lab testing displayed remarkable reductions in substance use:

96% less total opioid use

98% less fentanyl use

99% less heroin use

92% less cocaine use

The new clinic in Rockville is Ideal Option's eighth standalone location in Maryland and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine for nearly 12 years, using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone®, and currently operates 93 clinics across 11 states.

"Ideal Option will be a beacon of hope for those battling addiction in the greater Silver Spring area. It's a place where people will be treated with compassion and dignity," said Shanade Wells, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "The services we provide truly change lives by replacing despair with hope and fostering healthier communities."

The new outpatient clinic is open Monday – Thursday,‥7:30‥a.m. –‥6‥p.m. at 401 E Jefferson St, Ste. 107, Rockville.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped‥more than 70,000 patients through a network of 93 office-based‥medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 11 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are‥also‥available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Ideal Option

