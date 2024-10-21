Ideal Option Opens Doors to Host Recovery Resource Fair

The resource fair, featuring local recovery support agencies, will be held at the Ideal Option clinic on Friday, November 1, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

POCATELLO, Idaho, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with local recovery agencies to host Giving Thanks & Giving Back, a Recovery Resource Fair in Pocatello. The event will be held at their addiction treatment clinic at 1950 E Clark St, Ste. 110. An opening address from Health Education Specialist Morgan Anderson with Southeastern Idaho Public Health will kick things off, followed by a current Ideal Option patient sharing their story of recovery.

On Friday, November 1, 12 p.m. – 3 p.m., all members of the community are invited to learn more about local resources, meet their staff, explore the clinic and discuss solutions for the escalating opioid crisis in Bannock County.

Participating organizations include:

Ideal Option

Idaho Department of Correction

Freedom Recovery

Oxford House

Brick House Recovery

The Center for Hope

Moonlight Mountain Recovery

Southeastern Idaho Public Health

Light refreshments will be provided. Individuals can RSVP to the Facebook event here: https://bit.ly/Pocatello-Resource-Fair.

For questions about this event, email Marketing Director Olivia Roe at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 82,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

