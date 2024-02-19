Ideal Option Opens Flagship Addiction Clinic in Downtown Great Falls

The clinic is partially funded by the American Rescue Plan Act through the City of Great Falls.

GREAT FALLS, Mont., Feb. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, has opened a new facility in central Great Falls. The low-barrier, high-capacity clinic, funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act through the City of Great Falls, is located at 617 10th Ave S. The 4,000 square foot clinic provides primarily buprenorphine-based medication-assisted treatment to help individuals reclaim their lives from substance use disorder.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides relief funding across several sectors in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic which led to significant increases in drug use and overdose deaths throughout the United States. According to the Great Falls Police Department, there were over 1,000 total overdoses, resulting in 152 deaths statewide in 2022. Specifically in Cascade County, there were 108 overdoses, with 19 fatalities recorded.

"The grant funding from the American Rescue Plan Act allows us to increase access to treatment in Great Falls for those who may have fallen victim to addiction due to the social isolation, economic hardship, and emotional distress of the pandemic," said Katie Olson, development manager and epidemiologist at Ideal Option. "Expanding our life-saving services by way of a larger clinic and increased staff capacity means we can now see up to 70 patients per day."

The grant also provides funding for a licensed peer to provide patients with much needed support from an individual with lived experience.

"As someone who has previously struggled with addiction, I am grateful for the opportunity to give back to my community," said Joshua Hipler, peer outreach specialist at Ideal Option. "I look forward to continuing to build relationships with other recovery resource organizations to get Cascade County residents the help they need."

Common treatment options for opioid use disorder include both medication and abstinence-based programs. However, a recent Yale-led study, published in the Drug and Alcohol Dependence journal, concluded that treating opioid disorder with an abstinence-based approach is significantly more harmful than a medication-based approach. Researchers found that, compared with no treatment at all, methadone and buprenorphine reduced the risk of death by 38% and 34% respectively, while abstinence-based treatments increased the risk of death by over 77%.

Ideal Option patient outcomes data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Montana state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 97% reduction in fentanyl use and a 93% reduction in total opioid use.

The new outpatient clinic in Great Falls is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 617 10th Ave S.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option