Ideal Option Opens Largest Addiction Medicine Center in Spokane

The new, high-capacity clinic in the heart of the healthcare district will vastly increase the number of individuals in active treatment and recovery from substance use disorder.

SPOKANE, Wash., Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, has opened a 5000 square foot addiction medicine center in Spokane.

The new center, located behind Catholic Charities, occupies the entire building at 26 E 5th Ave, staffed with three addiction medicine providers, four medical assistants, a care navigator and a peer outreach specialist. With capacity to see up to 100 patients per day, the clinic is the largest of its kind in Spokane.

A trusted, low-barrier provider in Spokane for nearly 9 years, Ideal Option carries no waitlists, accepts Medicaid and serves all patients with respect and dignity. Ideal Option providers are experts in treating high-risk patients who need specialized protocols for complex drug combinations or health conditions such as pregnancy and chronic disease.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.‥

With the recent expansion of its in-house laboratory capabilities, Ideal Option is now able to detect, report on and treat dozens of fentanyl analogs, nitazines, novel psychoactive substances, and cutting agents such as xylazine and lidocaine.

According to the Spokane County Department of Health, there was a 186% increase in fentanyl-related overdoses between 2020 and 2021. In addition, Spokane was designated by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in 2022 as one of eleven crisis spots for fentanyl addiction after its seizures increased by 1,098%.‥

"There are too many people dying in Spokane and too many families suffering because of street drugs. Our community is desperate for a treatment center like this one that makes it easy for anyone to start recovery and keep it going," said Tyler Vermillion, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "If we work together as one to direct people into treatment that works, we can help Spokane get in front of the overdose epidemic."

The new treatment center is open Monday – Thursday,‥7:30‥a.m. –‥6‥p.m. at 26 E 5th Ave, Spokane.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

While Ideal Option's offices on Monroe and Washington St have now closed, its clinics on Francis St and in Spokane Valley continue to operate as normal.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option‥

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 90 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option