Ideal Option Opens Largest Addiction Medicine Center in Yakima

The new, high-capacity clinic will vastly increase the number of individuals in active treatment and recovery from substance use disorder.

YAKIMA, Wash., Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, has opened a new addiction medicine center in Yakima.

The new center merges their two existing Yakima clinics at 11th Ave and River Rd into one location at 602 N 39th Ave. Located in the same building as Yakima County Medical Society, the center is staffed with three addiction medicine providers and five medical assistants and patients receive support from a peer outreach specialist. With capacity to see up to 75 patients per day, the clinic is the largest of its kind in Yakima.

A trusted, low-barrier provider in Yakima for over 10 years, Ideal Option carries no waitlists, accepts Medicaid and serves all patients with respect and dignity. Ideal Option providers are experts in treating high-risk patients who need specialized protocols for complex drug combinations or health conditions such as pregnancy and chronic disease.

Ideal Option data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

With the recent expansion of its in-house laboratory capabilities, Ideal Option is now able to detect dozens of fentanyl analogs, nitazines, novel psychoactive substances, and cutting agents such as xylazine and lidocaine – information used to guide personalized treatment plans.

According to data from the Yakima County Coroner's Office, 98 residents died of a drug overdose last year, a 34% increase from the 73 deaths reported in 2020. Of the overdose deaths that occurred in 2020 and 2021, more than 60% involved opioids, with fentanyl being the most common opioid involved in those deaths.

"Yakima has been hit particularly hard by the street drug epidemic, so a high-capacity centralized, low-barrier resource like this is desperately needed," said Tyler Vermillion, Ideal Option community outreach coordinator for Eastern Washington. "We hope this beautiful new center will help to normalize treatment and encourage more people suffering from substance use disorder in Yakima County to begin their recovery and reclaim their lives."

The new treatment center in Yakima is open Monday – Thursday, 7:00 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 602 N 39th Ave, Ste. 200.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Ideal Option's offices on 11th Ave and River Rd have now closed.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting‥www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 89 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn

SOURCE Ideal Option