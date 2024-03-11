Ideal Option Opens Largest Outpatient Addiction Clinic and Lab in King County

The new 13,000-square-foot facility provides evidence-based treatment to residents of King County.

RENTON, Wash., March 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, has opened a 13,000-square-foot facility in Renton combining low-barrier treatment services with a state-of-the-art laboratory and community resource center.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, over 650,000 people in the United States lost their lives to drug overdoses between 2012 and 2021. In Washington, the problem is particularly acute, with a sharp increase in fentanyl-related fatalities across the state. According to the Medical Examiner's Office, King County saw over 1,000 fentanyl overdose deaths in 2023, a 47% increase from the record set in 2022.

Ideal Option patient outcomes data support the effectiveness of medication-assisted treatment for opioid use disorder. Among Washington state patients who continued treatment with Ideal Option throughout 2022, urine drug testing revealed a remarkable 98% reduction in fentanyl use and a 94% reduction in total opioid use.

The new facility in Renton is Ideal Option's fourth location in King County and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment. With in-house laboratory services, Ideal Option providers can ensure the treatment plan for each patient is safe and effective and prescribed medication is being used correctly and consistently.

According to the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM), "because evidence suggests that drug testing assists with monitoring adherence and abstinence in treatment and can improve patient outcomes, drugs testing should be used widely in addition treatment settings."

The state-of-the-art lab performs both presumptive screenings and definitive toxicology testing that includes the ability to detect xylazine. With a staff of 12 onsite laboratory and toxicology analysts, the lab can process 7,500 patient samples per month, with the capability of increasing to 15,000 samples as the lab grows.

"This new facility will allow us to see up to 75 patients per day and process their lab specimens under the same roof. Anyone who is ready to start recovery with medication-assisted treatment in King County is welcome here," said April Provost, community outreach coordinator for western Washington. "Ideal Option is no newcomer when it comes to addiction treatment. We've been dedicated to this mission for 12 years now and our providers and lab professionals know what they are doing."

The new outpatient clinic in Renton is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 500 SW 7th St, Ste. 205.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 85+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

