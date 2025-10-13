Ideal Option Opens Satellite Addiction Clinic inside CHANCE Recovery

Lincoln County residents can now access in-person medication-assisted treatment for opioids, alcohol and other substances.

NEWPORT, Ore., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Newport. The new clinic can be found at 158 W Olive St. inside CHANCE Recovery, a non-profit agency offering support for those who have experienced or are experiencing addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

"Our mission at CHANCE Recovery is to assist individuals within our community who have mental health and/or substance abuse related issues," said Emma Dean, executive director for CHANCE Recovery. "Offering Ideal Option's services under a shared roof allows us to provide immediate access to life-saving medications."

According to Ideal Option's 2024 Annual Patient Outcomes Report, which aggregates lab testing results from nearly 1,500 patients in Oregon, 95% of patients in long-term treatment achieve sustained abstinence from opioids and stimulants. For Oregon patients progressing from treatment initiation to maintenance in 2024, the report shows:

93% reduction in opioid use

85% reduction in stimulant use

"I am excited to bring our services to the Newport community and surrounding areas," said Zachary Gould, community and law enforcement outreach manager for Ideal Option in Oregon. "Our goal is to expand access to treatment and connect individuals with additional services like those offered by CHANCE Recovery. Together, we want to improve the life of every individual who walks through our door."

The new clinic in Newport is Ideal Option's second co-location with CHANCE Recovery, the first being in Albany. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine for over 12 years, using medications such as Suboxone® and Sublocade®, and currently operates more than 80 clinics across 9 states.

The outpatient clinic in Newport is open for new and existing patients Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 158 W Olive St, inside the CHANCE Recovery building.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid. Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 93,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

About CHANCE Recovery

Community Helping Addicts Negotiate Change Effectively (C.H.A.N.C.E.) is a non-profit agency working in the Linn, Benton, and Lincoln counties offering support for those who have experienced or are experiencing addiction, mental health issues and homelessness.

The organization is led by volunteer board members from the communities they serve. They include those who have experienced addiction in their own lives, professionals with skills that assist the agency, and advocates seeking to help those we serve and the communities we work in.

