Ideal Option Opens Specialized Addiction Medicine Clinic in Monroe

The new clinic provides much-needed access to low-barrier treatment for fentanyl, meth, heroin, alcohol and other substances in the Sky Valley.

MONROE, Wash., Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in evidence-based outpatient treatment for addiction to fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is now welcoming new patients in Monroe. The new clinic, conveniently located downtown, on the second floor of 101 E Main St, diagnoses and treats substance use disorder with evidence-based, FDA-approved medications such as buprenorphine. The clinic does not administer methadone or prescription oral medications to patients onsite.

According to recent reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fentanyl-related overdose deaths have surged across the United States in recent years, reaching unprecedented levels.

In Washington state, the problem is particularly acute, with a sharp increase in fentanyl-related fatalities. In Snohomish County alone, there were 189 overdose deaths involving fentanyl in 2022, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner's Office Drug Overdose Dashboard.

Fentanyl is regularly mixed with other illicit drugs to make them more addictive, often without the user knowing. Polysubstance use disorder is therefore now the most common diagnosis at Ideal Option. According to their 2022 Annual Patient Outcomes Report showing aggregated lab testing results for more than 7,000 patients in Washington state, 63% of patients tested positive for more than one substance at enrollment, and 27% tested positive for three or more substances.

The report does offer hope, however, by showing how effective medication-assisted treatment is for reducing isolated and poly-substance use. For patients who remained in treatment with Ideal Option during 2022, lab testing shows:

94% less total opioid use

98% less fentanyl use

95% less heroin use

88% less methamphetamine use

84% less cocaine use

The new clinic is Ideal Option's fifth location in Snohomish County and is opening at a time of desperate need for expanded access to evidence-based treatment from experienced providers. Ideal Option has been specializing in addiction medicine using buprenorphine-based medications such as Suboxone® for 11 years and currently operates 90 clinics in 9 states.

"The Sky Valley area is near and dear to my heart. This community needs services, solutions and compassion," said April Provost, community outreach coordinator for Ideal Option. "With our team of experienced addiction medicine specialists, peer support, and network of community partners, we can help make an impact in the lives of those seeking recovery."

The new outpatient clinic in Monroe is open Monday – Thursday, 7:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. at 101 E Main St, Suite 201.

Most forms of insurance are accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, and patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 70,000 patients through a network of 90 office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts most forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

