Ideal Option Partners with Baltimore City Health and Police Departments to Host "COVID & Coats" Community Drive Event

All members of the community are invited to receive vaccinations and learn more about recovery resources at Langston Hughes CRBC on Friday, December 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

BALTIMORE, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment for opioids, methamphetamine, alcohol and polysubstance, is partnering with Baltimore City Health Department, Police Department and other organizations to host COVID & Coats, a community drive event for city residents. Attendees will have access to COVID and flu vaccinations, warm coat donations and local recovery resources. The event will also have an onsite food pantry and a bounce house for children to enjoy.

According to the Maryland Health Department, there has been a recent uptick in COVID-19 hospitalizations and deaths in the state. During the first week of December, there were 386 people in Maryland hospitalized with COVID-19 and 90 people died from the virus within that same week. Officials are urging residents to get vaccinated, including booster shots, to prevent infection.

COVID & Coats will take place on Friday, December 22, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. at the Langston Hughes Community, Business & Resource Center, located at 5011 Arbutus Ave in Baltimore. In addition to receiving onsite vaccinations, attendees will have the chance to learn more about local recovery resource organizations, gain insight into their work and pick up educational materials.

For questions about this event, email Olivia Roe, marketing director for Ideal Option, at [email protected].

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Kennewick, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 75,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. With a mission to serve under-served communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, caseworkers, counselors, and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health, and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health, and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 9199466644, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

