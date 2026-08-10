Ideal Option Releases 2025 Patient Outcomes Annual Report, Highlighting Life-Saving Impact Amid Ongoing Opioid Crisis in Arkansas

New data show 96% opioid abstinence rates among long-term patients as the state reports its first multi-year decline in overdose deaths since the fentanyl crisis began.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for addiction to opioids, stimulants and other substances, has released its 2025 Annual Outcomes Report for Arkansas patients. The report aggregates data from over 2,200 Arkansas patients in 2025, detailing geographic and demographic profiles, treatment stages, medication adherence, and substance use trends based on lab specimens.

Arkansas's overdose crisis is changing shape. Provisional data from the Arkansas Department of Health show 372 drug overdose deaths in the state in 2025, a decrease from 389 deaths in 2024, continuing a downward trend from 516 deaths in 2023. At the same time, the substances driving those deaths have shifted: newly released Arkansas State Crime Laboratory data show methamphetamine was involved in 54% of drug-related deaths recorded so far in 2026, up from 47% in 2023, while fentanyl involvement declined from 43% of overdose deaths to 16% over the same period

Key findings in the Ideal Option report highlight the success of office-based MAT, with 96% of patients in long-term recovery achieving sustained abstinence from opioids and stimulants. For Arkansas patients progressing from treatment initiation to maintenance in 2025, the report shows:

98% reduction in fentanyl use

80% reduction in methamphetamine use

"Arkansas's overdose landscape is shifting, but the fundamentals of recovery don't change," said Tim Kilgallon, CEO of Ideal Option. "Whether a patient is fighting to get free of fentanyl or methamphetamine, consistent access to evidence-based, office-based treatment and a stage-based model of care gives them a real path forward."

Ideal Option has provided care to 7,082 unique patients in Arkansas across 127,841 appointments since 2020, with a patient census that grew 16% between 2024 and 2025 alone. New patients most often arrive through inpatient treatment referrals (34%), primary care (22%), and social services (20%), reflecting Ideal Option's continued partnerships across the state's care continuum, including relationships with drug courts, emergency rooms, and correctional facilities.

View the full Ideal Option 2025 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Arkansas here: www.idealoption.com/patient-outcomes.

Ideal Option has helped more than 100,000 patients through a network of over 80 outpatient clinics across 9 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 100,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve underserved communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, case workers, counselors and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 509.505.5191, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

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SOURCE Ideal Option