Ideal Option Releases 2025 Patient Outcomes Annual Report, Highlighting Life-Saving Impact Amid Washington State's Ongoing Opioid Crisis

New data show 96% opioid abstinence rates among long-term patients as statewide overdose deaths begin to decline.

RENTON, Wash., July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal Option, a national leader in outpatient medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for addiction to opioids, stimulants and other substances, has released its 2025 Annual Outcomes Report for Washington state patients. The report aggregates data from over 7,000 Washington state patients in 2025, detailing geographic and demographic profiles, treatment stages, medication adherence, and substance use trends based on lab specimens.

According to the UW Addictions, Drug & Alcohol Institute (ADAI), opioid overdose deaths in Washington rose sharply from 2013 through the early 2020s — driven overwhelmingly by synthetic opioids, predominantly fentanyl, which now account for more than 90% of opioid-involved deaths statewide. While 2024 data indicate a hopeful statewide decline that appears to have continued into 2025 on a preliminary basis, the crisis remains acute. ADAI data show that opioid death rates in King, Pierce, and Spokane Counties more than quadrupled between 2002–2004 and 2024–2025, with some rural counties seeing ten-fold increases or more.

Key findings in the Ideal Option report highlight the success of office-based MAT, with 96% of patients in long-term recovery achieving sustained abstinence from opioids and stimulants. For Washington state patients progressing from treatment initiation to maintenance in 2025, the report shows:

98% reduction in fentanyl use

85% reduction in methamphetamine use

"Washington's opioid crisis has been defined by fentanyl's devastating reach into every corner of the state," said Tim Kilgallon, CEO of Ideal Option. "What this report shows is that when patients have consistent access to evidence-based, office-based treatment, recovery is not only possible — it is measurable and sustained."

ADAI data document some of the highest opioid death rates and steepest increases in rural Washington counties. Ideal Option operates clinics in Yakima, Wenatchee, Pullman, Walla Walla, and Kennewick, bringing specialized addiction medicine to regions with limited alternatives. In addition, the organization received 1,172 referrals from 30 Washington correctional facilities alone in 2025, supporting continuity of care for justice-involved individuals with substance use disorder upon release.

View the full Ideal Option 2025 Annual Patient Outcomes Report for Washington state here: www.idealoption.com/patient-outcomes.

Ideal Option has helped more than 100,000 patients through a network of over 80 outpatient clinics across 9 states: Alaska, Arkansas, Idaho, Maryland, Montana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oregon and Washington.

With no waitlists and most forms of insurance accepted, including Medicare and Medicaid, patients can typically get started on treatment for fentanyl, heroin, methamphetamine, alcohol or other substances within 1-3 business days.

Patients can make an appointment by calling 1.877.522.1275 or visiting www.idealoption.com.

About Ideal Option

Headquartered in Renton, Washington, Ideal Option was founded in 2012 and has since helped more than 100,000 patients through a network of 80+ office-based medication-assisted treatment (MAT) clinics across 9 states. Ideal Option has received The Joint Commission's Gold Seal of Approval®, demonstrating compliance with its exacting performance standards for safety and quality of patient care. With a mission to serve underserved communities, Ideal Option accepts all forms of insurance including Medicaid and Medicare. Financial assistance and payment plans are also available.

Ideal Option's team of medical providers carry certifications in Addiction and Emergency Medicine, Internal, and Family Medicine, among other specialties. The company also employs social workers, case workers, counselors and mental health practitioners. This holistic approach helps drive positive outcomes, including family stability, stable housing, improved overall health and reduced rates of recidivism.

In all the communities it serves, Ideal Option collaborates with existing stakeholders and providers to improve the continuum of care. This approach includes partnerships with emergency rooms and county jail systems, where individuals with substance use disorder often appear, as well as collaborating with numerous support agencies and municipal programs addressing social needs such as housing, mental health and nutrition support.

Media Contact

Olivia Roe, Ideal Option, 1 5095055191, [email protected], www.idealoption.com

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SOURCE Ideal Option