Ideal™ selected by Southeastern Grocers to power next-generation digital circular platform

Chagrin Falls, OH (Nov. 12, 2025) – Ideal™, an industry leader in digital circular innovation for grocery and retail, has partnered with Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie and Harveys Supermarket, to deploy a proprietary dynamic digital circular platform – a key first step in the retailer's transition away from traditional print circulars.

SEG selected Ideal for its patented dynamic content technology that transforms static weekly promotions into personalized, interactive shopping experiences. The platform launched on Oct. 15, replacing SEG's PDF-based circulars with a fully integrated digital solution both online and in-app.

The new system delivers enhanced merchandising capabilities, including embedded video content and recipe integration as well as seamless digital coupon activation coming soon. Ideal has implemented a streamlined weekly production workflow that integrates with SEG's existing technology infrastructure, reducing production time while improving accuracy and consistency.

The next phase for this partnership, slated for early 2026, will introduce tailored customer experiences. The platform's advanced capabilities will provide a deeper understanding of customers' preferences and shopping habits, allowing the grocer to deliver a more engaging and convenient shopping experience. By leveraging loyalty data and purchase history, the platform will dynamically customize featured categories, hero imagery and customer offers at the individual level.

"We're honored to partner with SEG on this transformation," said Adam Zimmerman, Co-founder of Ideal. "Our patented ecosystem was built to make digital circulars more engaging, data-driven, and monetizable. Together with SEG, we're establishing a platform that connects merchandising, media, and customer experience – unlocking new growth opportunities and modernizing customer experience and circular distribution."

"This partnership represents a strategic evolution in how we connect with customers digitally," said Adam Kirk, Chief Customer and Digital Officer for Southeastern Grocers. "Ideal's dynamic content technology empowers us to deliver meaningful, data-driven experiences while strengthening our retail media capabilities to provide measurable value for our brand partners."

The collaboration between SEG and Ideal marks a significant step toward redefining the digital shopping experience. This partnership is positioned to drive continued innovation and deliver personalized, data-driven solutions that strengthen customer engagement and create lasting value for both organizations.

About Ideal™

Ideal is an industry leader in digital circular innovation for grocery and retail. Its patented platform enables personalized, interactive shopping experiences while streamlining production and unlocking retail media revenue. Powering over 10,000 stores worldwide, Ideal delivers engaging shopper experiences, operational efficiencies, and measurable results. Learn more atwww.ideal.sale

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers, LLC (SEG), parent company and home of Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores and liquor stores, as well as online with convenient grocery delivery. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit segrocers.com.

