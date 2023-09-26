Ideal World TV Channel Makes a Grand Return with an Unbeatable Selection of Lifestyle Products

Ideal World TV returns on 29th September at 6 a.m., showcasing top lifestyle products and beloved presenters. Find us on Freeview 51, Sky 668, and Freesat 810.
LONDON, Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideal World, a prominent television channel specialising in a curated selection of lifestyle products, is pleased to announce its highly-anticipated return to broadcasting. Commencing at 6:00 a.m. on Friday, 29th September 2023, the channel will offer viewers an extensive array of products distinguished by their exceptional quality, diverse selection, and competitive pricing.
Ideal World will be accessible via Freeview Channel 51, Sky 668, and Freesat 810. For early morning viewers, the channel will also be featured on 5USA from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. and on 5USA+1 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.
Audiences will have the pleasure of reacquainting themselves with their favourite presenters, who are eager to showcase Ideal World's latest and most exceptional offerings.
One of Ideal World's long standing presenters, stated, "We are delighted to welcome our valued customers back to their preferred destination for top-tier brands. Their absence has been felt, and we are eager to reintroduce them to the finest in lifestyle products."
About Ideal World
Ideal World is a leading television channel that focuses on an array of lifestyle products, including fashion, beauty, home decor, pet essentials, and technological gadgets. With an unwavering commitment to quality and diversity, Ideal World strives to cater to a broad audience.
