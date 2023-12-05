Ideal World TV Channel Makes a Grand Return with an Unbeatable Selection of Lifestyle Products

Dee Kumar, Director of Sales & Operations at Ideal World, remarks, 'We are exceptionally pleased with this new development. It is a testament to our commitment to responding to our audience's needs and providing a superior shopping experience in high-definition quality. Post this

Key Highlights include:

An Elevated Viewing Experience: With the transition to high definition, our diverse product range—spanning fashion, home decor, and beauty—will be presented with unprecedented clarity.

Expert-Led Programming: Our experienced hosts will continue to provide content rich with insights and guidance.

Dee Kumar continues, 'Our integration with Virgin Media is a significant milestone in our mission to make shopping a more engaging and accessible experience for our viewers.'

In summary, the transition of Ideal World to high-definition broadcasting on Virgin Media is more than a technological upgrade—it is a recommitment to our viewers, ensuring they receive the highest quality shopping experience from the comfort of their homes. As we mark this milestone, we reaffirm our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction.

Join us in celebrating this new chapter by tuning into Channel 747 HD on Virgin Media starting 6th December, where clarity meets quality in your shopping journey.

For further information, press inquiries, or to arrange interviews with company spokespeople, please contact [email protected]

Media Contact

Jennife Carr, Shop TJC LTD, 44 07734459909, [email protected], www.idealworld.tv

