Ideation Solutions, a Small Business JV Between Evolver and Key Concepts, Awarded a 3-Year NIH Contract for Mission-Critical IT Services

Joint venture's alignment with NIH's IT goals underscores their role in enhancing agency's research initiatives with secure, reliable, and responsive IT systems.

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ideation Solutions JV, a small business joint venture between Evolver, LLC and Key Concepts, has been awarded a 3-year contract with the National Institutes of Health (NIH) Center for Information Technology (CIT) to provide essential IT services. The contract, awarded through the CIO-SP3 vehicle, solidifies the joint venture's position as a trusted partner in the delivery of modernized support services.

The contract entails the provision of mission-vital IT services, including Service Desk and Escalated Technical Support, to support NIH's ongoing operations, dedicated to delivering efficient and responsive secure IT solutions that meet the unique needs of the NIH.

Rodney de Peiza, Managing Partner of Ideation Solutions and President of Key Concepts, remarked, "This contract win is a testament to the collaborative synergy between Evolver and Key Concepts. We are thrilled to partner with the National Institutes of Health and are committed to delivering superior IT services that empower their mission."

The NIH Center for Information Technology (CIT) plays a pivotal role in supporting NIH's goals by providing secure and reliable IT infrastructure, along with a range of scientific computing services. In service of these functions, Evolver and Key Concepts' successful collaboration underscores their reputation for excellence in the IT industry.

About Ideation Solutions JV:

Ideation Solutions' customer-focused approach creates reliable, flexible, and repeatable IT solutions through expertise and innovation for federal, state and local, and commercial customers and partners.

Ideation Solutions is a Small Business Mentor-ProtIgI Joint Venture (JV), certified in 2017 by SBA, between Key Concepts Knowledgebase and Evolver. Ideation Solutions' combined capabilities and past performance create the synergy required to support its customers' and partners' missions.

They are committed to creating trusted partnerships while delivering scalable solutions that improve security and increase operational and cost efficiencies for projects of all sizes. More information: www.ideasjv.com.

About Evolver, LLC (Mentor):

Evolver, LLC, a Converged Security Solutions (CSS) company, is a technology company serving the government, commercial, and legal industries by addressing client challenges in the present and transitioning clients to the future through the introduction of efficient and effective IT solutions. Evolver specializes in cybersecurity, infrastructure, end-user support, application development, and legal technology services. More information: www.evolverinc.com.

About Key Concepts (Managing Venturer):

Key Concepts Knowledgebase is a Small Business with a ten-year record of success delivering IT support and operations, cybersecurity, and software development to federal customers. With a focus on transferring knowledge on key concepts in the value creation and demonstration process, Key Concepts seeks to provide its customers with the best of breed services and solutions, to solve their mission critical business challenges. More information: www.keyconceptskb.com.

