Idem Announces Its Next Product: A Guide Light and Sensor Solution for People Living with Neurocognitive Disorders

At VivaTech 2026, Idem unveiled its next connected device: a guide light and sensor solution built to help people with neurocognitive disorders move through their home more safely.

Unveiled at VivaTech 2026 in by David Bordeleau, CTO/CPO of Idem

PARIS, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Idem announced at VivaTech that it is working on a new connected device: a guide light and sensor solution built to reduce the risk of falls for older adults living with Alzheimer's or neurocognitive disorders (NCD). Launch is expected in early 2027.

The announcement was made by David Bordeleau, CTO and CPO of Idem, during his presentation at VivaTech 2026 as part of the Québec Tech pavilion.

Why Idem is adding a new product to its cognitive aid ecosystem

Falls are one of the leading causes of loss of independence and hospitalization among people with NCD. Moving around at home carries real risks, ones that often go unnoticed by caregivers until it's too late.

Idem looked at what was already available. Existing solutions tend to be expensive, built for a general audience, or so clinical they end up stigmatizing the very people who need them most. Nothing was truly designed with the realities of people living with NCD, and those who care for them, in mind.

So Idem built it.

What's coming

This new device joins the Idem ecosystem, alongside the smart clock and connected pill dispenser, to bring even fuller day-to-day support at home

"From day one, our goal has been to help people with NCD stay at home safely and with dignity. Our smart clock and connected pill dispenser addressed the essential needs of daily life. With this guide light and sensors, we're tackling something we couldn't keep ignoring: the risk of falls at home."

— David Bordeleau, CTO/CPO of Idem

Stay informed

We're opening a waitlist today. Whether you're a family caregiver, healthcare professional, home care provider, or residential care manager, sign up on our website to be the first to know: https://idem.care/pages/guide-light-smart-sensor-pre-launch/.

About Idem

Idem develops connected technology solutions to help people living with Alzheimer's or neurocognitive disorders access better quality of life and preserve greater autonomy at home. Its ecosystem consisting of a smart clock, connected pill dispenser, and soon, a guide light and sensor, is purpose-built for the specific needs of people living with neurocognitive impairments, their families, and the professionals who support them.

Media Contact

David Bordeleau

CTO/CPO, Eugeria & Idem

[email protected]

www.idem.care

Media Contact

David Bordeleau, Idem by Eugeria, 1 855-554-3742, [email protected], www.idem.care

SOURCE Idem by Eugeria