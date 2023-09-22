Identifying water damage early, tips from the Arroyo Grande water damage specialists

Identifying potential sources of water damage before there's a problem is the key to safeguarding home and business. Tweet this

Making these following strategies part of a regular routine will help identify potential sources of water damage in time to make necessary repairs:

Regular inspections: Conducting regular inspections is crucial in spotting water damage early on. Pay attention to areas prone to water exposure, such as bathrooms, kitchens, basements, and roofs. Look for signs of discoloration, stains, peeling paint, or wallpaper, as these may indicate the presence of water. Additionally, check for musty odors or persistent dampness that can be signs of hidden water damage. Catching the signs of potential water damage early is the best strategy to avoid expensive repairs, note Mark Powers , owner of the Arroyo Grande water damage company.





, owner of the water damage company. Monitor the water bill: A sudden increase in the water bill without any corresponding changes in usage can be a red flag for water leakage. Keep an eye on the water bill and take note of any significant spikes. Promptly investigate any sudden and unexplained increase.





Pay attention to flooring and walls: Flooring and walls can provide valuable clues about water damage. Look for warping, buckling, or staining on wooden floors, as these can be signs of water infiltration. In bathrooms or kitchens, loose tiles or cracked grout lines may indicate water seepage. On walls, keep an eye out for blistering paint, bubbling wallpaper, or visible stains, as these can be indicators of water damage.





Check for mold and mildew: Mold and mildew thrive in damp environments, making their presence a clear sign of water damage. Regularly inspect areas prone to moisture, such as bathrooms, basements, and crawl spaces, for any signs of mold growth. This includes visible mold patches, a musty odor, or an increase in allergy-like symptoms among household members.

Mold growth should be addressed promptly, as it not only damages your property but also poses health risks, reports the Arroyo Grande water damage team.

Examine the roof and gutters: The roof and gutters play a vital role in protecting a building from water damage. Regularly inspect the roof for missing or damaged shingles, cracked flashing, or any signs of water pooling. Clogged or overflowing gutters can lead to water seepage into the foundation, so ensure they are clear of debris and properly directing water away from the property.





Test the plumbing system: Plumbing issues can cause significant water damage if left undetected. Regularly check for leaks in visible plumbing fixtures, such as faucets, toilets, and showerheads. Additionally, keep an eye out for dampness, water stains, or mold growth under sinks or around pipes. Promptly address any signs of plumbing problems or consult a professional plumber.





Utilize technology: Take advantage of technological advancements to detect water damage early on. Consider installing water leak detection systems, which use sensors to alert when there is a potential water leak. Smart home devices, such as moisture sensors and Wi-Fi-enabled water shut-off valves, can provide added protection and peace of mind.

Identifying potential sources of water damage before there's a problem is the key to safeguarding home and business. Prevention is always the best and most economical method, but, when damage does happen SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande is just a phone call away.

Available 24 hours a day, every day of the year, the local, family-owned SERVPRO responds with the equipment and highly trained water damage remediation experts that are ready to restore your home, business and personal belongings to pre-damage condition, "Like it never even happened."

SERVPRO of Pismo Beach / Arroyo Grande

1131 Pike Lane, Suite 9

Oceano, CA 93445

(805) 473-93445

Media Contact

Scott Brennan, Access Publishing, (805) 226-9890, [email protected]

SOURCE SERVPRO of Pismo Beach/Arroyo Grande