Identity Management Veteran, Geoff Slagle, Joins FaceTec as Executive VP

Geoff most recently served as president and chief business development officer of a leading identity solutions provider, managing and supporting business development, operations, marketing, and communication activities. Previously, he worked in cooperation with North American motor vehicle administrations and other government issuing authorities on identity management and identification security efforts. His more than 25 years of experience also include seven years with a publicly-traded software developer, where he served as a vice president. Earlier in his career, Geoff was a project manager and functional analyst for the U.S. State Department and Department of Defense. He is a past chairman of the ISO WG10 committee responsible for driver license-related standards. He has been chair, vice chair, and project editor for the U.S. mirror group, B10.8, and was a 2021 INCITS Merit Award winner. Past biometrics-related activities include DMV working groups dedicated to facial identification, standardization for finger imaging, and liaison to other relevant organizations, including FISWG, Biometric Consortium, and standards groups M1/SC37. Geoff will serve as one of FaceTec's key educators and advocates, actively involved with both private and public sector entities, communicating the value and significance of 3D Liveness Proven Face Verification (LPFV).

"FaceTec's advanced identity technology has become a major contributor to the increasing use of highly successful biometric user verification solutions around the world, binding real humans to their digital lives," Geoff Slagle said. "I'm so very excited to be working with the undisputed leader in 3D face authentication and contributing to a much safer and more empowering environment, and to be working with a team of very talented people who continues to advance the technology required to protect our valuable information."

About FaceTec 3D Face Verification

FaceTec's pioneering 3D Face Biometrics are fast becoming the global standard in secure onboarding, KYC, and reverification, stopping ID fraud and unauthorized access for millions of users on six continents. FaceTec is relied upon by many of the world's leading organizations in high-risk/high-value environments, including IAM-IDV, financial services, mobile payments, border security, connected transportation, blockchain/cryptocurrency, online dating, and much more.

FaceTec's 3D Face Verification Platform features:

100% data-sovereign, customer-run software: no user data is sent to FaceTec

World-leading 3D Face Matching rate at 1-in-125 million FAR at less-than-1% FRR

Patented UI generates data-rich 3D FaceMaps® from standard 2D cameras

$600,000 Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection

Spoof Bounty Program and Level 1&2 Certified 3D Liveness Detection Unphishable 3D FaceMaps ensure trust without creating honeypots

Support for all modern smartphones, tablets, and PCs with webcams

KYC/IDV Dashboard with integrated 1-to-N de-duplication to catch fraudsters

World-leading 1-in-2 million FAR 3D FaceMap-to-2D-photo-ID matching

Anonymous, better-than-human 3D age estimation and 3D age checks

Fast, intuitive interface with 98-99% first-time-user success rates

Easy to integrate, customize, deploy, and manage

Developers can download FaceTec's demo apps directly from FaceTec.com for iOS, Android, and any modern browser, and the developer SDKs are available free at dev.facetec.com.

About FaceTec

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in the United States with staff in Brazil, Portugal, Mexico, and Singapore, FaceTec is the world's leading provider of 3D Liveness and Face Verification software, providing well over two billion 3D Liveness Checks annually, bringing remote identity proofing to a much higher level of security. FaceTec's patented, industry-leading Certified 3D Liveness Detection, face matching, optical character recognition, know-your-customer, and age estimation technology biometrically bind the unique, live, 3D user to their account, anchoring a secure chain of trust for access to mobile and web applications.

For more information and business inquiries, please visit FaceTec.com. For media inquiries, please contact John Wojewidka at [email protected].

About Liveness.com

Liveness.com is an educational resource for biometrics users, vendors, analysts, media, and regulators, providing a comprehensive history of Level 1-5 Presentation Attack Detection, Template Tampering, and Camera Bypasses, as well as explanations of methods and means for evaluation, certification testing, and bounty programs.

