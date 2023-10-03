Identity Monitoring and Protection Brand IDStrong Launches Updated UI/UX with New Features

Leading identity theft protection company IDStrong has launched an updated user interface and new features to help users stay informed about their personal information and prevent identity theft. New features include data broker removal services.
BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading identity theft protection company IDStrong has launched an updated user interface and new features to help users stay informed about their personal information and prevent identity theft. New features include data broker removal services.
The updated UI/UX includes a return of the free scan, which allows users to check their personal information that may be exposed or traded online. The comprehensive scan gives users a complete picture of what information is out there on themselves, so they can take steps to protect their identity.
"We're committed to helping our users stay safe from identity theft," said IDStrong CEO Levon Gasparian. "With our updated UI/UX and new features, we make it easy for individuals to stay informed about their personal information and take steps to protect themselves."
On top of an improved user experience and new data broker removal feature, IDStrong still offers the same features customers trust, including available credit monitoring, theft protection insurance, 24/7 customer support, identity restoration support, and dark web surveillance. There is also a wealth of resources available to both subscribers and non-subscribers about how to stay safe online, Sentinel ™ blog articles, and current information about data breaches.
Visit www.idstrong.com to learn more about the updated UI/UX and new features.
About IDStrong:
IDStrong is a top identity theft monitoring and protection company based out of Massachusetts. Its goal is to help consumers become increasingly aware of the dangers of their individual information being exposed or sold online, while notifying subscribers whenever a new alert pops up so they can proactively protect their personal data.
Media Contact
Mike Sweeney, IDStrong, 1 800-470-7489, [email protected], https://www.idstrong.com
SOURCE IDStrong
