Identity Monitoring and Protection Brand IDStrong Launches Updated UI/UX with New Features

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Leading identity theft protection company IDStrong has launched an updated user interface and new features to help users stay informed about their personal information and prevent identity theft. New features include data broker removal services.

The updated UI/UX includes a return of the free scan, which allows users to check their personal information that may be exposed or traded online. The comprehensive scan gives users a complete picture of what information is out there on themselves, so they can take steps to protect their identity.