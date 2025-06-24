Identity Theft Resource Center 2025 Trends in Identity Report: Impersonation Scams Rise 148 Percent & Become Top Reported Scam

"Fewer people are reporting instances of identity theft, fraud and scams, but there is every reason to believe it is just that – fewer reports, not fewer crimes being committed," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

According to the 2025 Trends in Identity Report, the ITRC saw a 31-percentage-point decrease in reported identity crimes (compromise, theft and misuse) compared to the previous year. However, the number of people experiencing multiple identity-related concerns increased year-over-year from 15 percent to 24 percent. Of those who contacted the ITRC, 52 percent reported misuse of their personal information, and 35 percent reported personal information compromise.

Most reports of misuse involved account takeover (53 percent) and new account creation using an individual's personal information (36 percent). Victims also reported attempted misuse of their identity credentials. Thieves tried to open a new account (69 percent) more often than attempting to take over an existing account (31 percent). Attempted misuse largely involved financial accounts (85 percent), specifically credit card accounts (56 percent) and checking accounts (14 percent).

There was a 754-percentage-point increase in reports of account takeover involving tech accounts and a 47-percentage-point increase in reports of account takeover involving person-to-person payment apps. The number of fraudulent new property leases and rentals reported rose 102 percentage points, and reports of fraudulent federal student loans increased 111 percentage points.

The top methods of identity compromise reported to the ITRC were due to personally identifiable information (PII) being shared in a scam, stolen documents with personal information and unauthorized access to a computer or mobile device. There was a 41-percentage-point decrease in victims reporting their PII was shared in a scam. However, there was an overall increase in other reported compromises, including a 71-percentage-point rise in reports of stolen documents with personal information.

Individuals who reported stolen documents with personal information primarily reported stolen driver's licenses, Social Security cards, payment cards, birth certificates and phones or tablets. Reports of stolen birth certificates spiked 612 percentage points.

The ITRC also reported the following:

Impersonation scams were the top reported type of scam to the ITRC, a 148-percentage-point increase year-over-year. Criminals typically impersonated a general business (51 percent of impersonation scams) or a financial institution (21 percent of impersonation scams).

New types of scams reported to the ITRC included toll road scams, which accounted for three (3) percent of all reported scams. Google Voice scams decreased by 84 percentage points and made up nine (9) percent of all scam reports while job scams dropped by 31 percentage points and totaled ten (10) percent of all scam reports.

"Our 2025 Trends in Identity Report highlights many findings for us to follow, like sharp increases in impersonation scams, stolen birth certificates and account takeover involving existing accounts," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "One trend that has continued is a decline in the number of victims reporting identity crimes. Fewer people are reporting instances of identity theft, fraud and scams, but there is every reason to believe it is just that – fewer reports, not fewer crimes being committed."

"We are only at the very beginning of what artificial intelligence (AI) can do to facilitate identity and cyber crimes," Velasquez continued. "The power of AI in the hands of professional criminals is accelerating a shift we've long warned about – where traditional crime patterns give way to a landscape in which anyone can be a victim. The ITRC is ready to help people and businesses prevent identity crimes and recover when they happen."

The ITRC identified the following identity trends:

AI technology makes it easier for thieves to coerce unsuspecting victims into giving away their identity credentials.

Identity thieves are increasingly able to access various existing accounts.

Individuals are becoming more curious about protecting their identity.

