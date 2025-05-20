Identity Theft Resource Center Biometric Report: Consumers Have Concerns Over the Use and Collection of Biometrics

"Our hope is that this Biometric Report serves not only as a guide for future study but also as a roadmap to increase public understanding and acceptance," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

Two-thirds of respondents agreed that biometrics can reduce identity crimes. However, 39 percent believed biometric use should be banned, while 36 percent did not share that same belief. The significant number of people who would ban the use of all biometrics is dominated by younger respondents (~45 percent) and men (~54 percent). The number of people who would not ban biometrics was dominated by women (~39 percent) and respondents 60+ years old (~49 percent).

"This research highlights a critical need for those of us working to prevent identity crimes to do a better job explaining both the benefits and risks of emerging identity technologies – especially biometrics," said Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "Our hope is that this Biometric Report serves not only as a guide for future study but also as a roadmap to increase public understanding and acceptance. Change can be uncomfortable, but resisting it without understanding the facts can create unnecessary risk. We must do more to show why secure biometric identity verification is in everyone's best interest."

Other conclusions reached in the ITRC's Biometric Report include:

Responses from the nearly ten (10) percent of respondents who abandoned a transaction rather than provide a biometric identifier show that more transparency and verification options could improve participation rates and reduce opposition.

There is a general understanding that using biometrics to verify a person's identity also protects their identity and prevents a criminal from impersonating them in important transactions. However, there are significant differences based on gender, with a much larger cohort of "don't know" among women.

The ultimate level of overall support for biometric acceptance and adoption is still up for grabs. More transparency, information about the risks and benefits, education about facial verification/comparison vs. facial recognition, and opt-out opportunities will likely sway the undecided cohort. More studies are required to verify this conclusion.

In 2023, the ITRC published recommendations on using biometrics for identity verification after creating and tasking a working group to explore practical solutions that would help prevent identity crimes in an equitable and unbiased manner while respecting privacy and ensuring data protection. To read the report, click here.

Consumers can receive free live victim support or guidance from a knowledgeable advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live chat.

About the ITRC Biometric Report

In August 2024, the ITRC conducted an electronic survey of general consumers using the SurveyMonkey platform. The survey received 1,177 responses to questions about the use of biometric identifiers to prove a person's identity rather than relying on traditional methods based on personal information that has largely been compromised in data breaches.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

