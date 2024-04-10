Identity Theft Resource Center Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis: Compromises Up 90 Percent Over Q1 2023

"The decrease in victims impacted is a bit of good news, though still too high," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "We believe it is due to identity criminals launching more targeted attacks, which differ from tactics used five to ten years ago." Post this

The Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis also reports that attacks increased across 15 of 17 industries tracked by the ITRC. Financial Services was the most attacked industry in Q1 (224 data breach notices), displacing Healthcare (124 data breach notices). However, the Healthcare industry had the most breaches in the ITRC's list of top ten compromises for the quarter.

"The dramatic increase in data compromises continues to concern us," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "However, the decrease in victims impacted is a bit of good news, though still too high. We believe it is due to identity criminals launching more targeted attacks, which differ from tactics used five to ten years ago. With that said, it is critical that businesses and consumers continue to practice good password hygiene and transition to Passkeys when possible."

Other findings in the Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis include:

The number of organizations impacted by supply chain attacks more than tripled in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Fifty (50) new attacks impacted 243 organizations and ~7.5 million victims compared to 73 entities and ~11.4 million victims in Q1 2023.

Data breach notices from Financial Services tripled year-over-year (70 notices in Q1 2023 compared to 224 in Q1 2024). Attacks against Professional Services (100 notices) more than doubled, becoming the third industry to publish more triple-digit notices in the Quarter.

