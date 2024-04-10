Identity Theft Resource Center Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis: Compromises Up 90 Percent Over Q1 2023

The ITRC tracked 841 data compromises impacting 28,596,892 people in Q1 2024; the Center tracked 442 compromises and 100,685,535 victims in Q1 2023
SAN DIEGO, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), a nationally recognized nonprofit organization established to support victims of identity crime, released its U.S. data breach findings for the first quarter of 2024. According to the Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis, there were 841 publicly reported data compromises in the quarter, a 90 percent increase compared to Q1 2023 (442 compromises).
The number of victims in Q1 2024 (28,596,892) decreased 72 percent compared to Q1 2023 (100,686,535) and 81 percent from the previous Quarter (152,679,771). Cyberattacks remained the primary cause of data breaches where personal information was stolen. However, the number of cyberattack-related data breach notices without information about the root cause of the attack jumped from 166 in Q1 2023 to 439 in Q1 2024, which translates to more than two-thirds of breach notices based on cyberattacks that contain no information about the cause.
The Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis also reports that attacks increased across 15 of 17 industries tracked by the ITRC. Financial Services was the most attacked industry in Q1 (224 data breach notices), displacing Healthcare (124 data breach notices). However, the Healthcare industry had the most breaches in the ITRC's list of top ten compromises for the quarter.
"The dramatic increase in data compromises continues to concern us," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "However, the decrease in victims impacted is a bit of good news, though still too high. We believe it is due to identity criminals launching more targeted attacks, which differ from tactics used five to ten years ago. With that said, it is critical that businesses and consumers continue to practice good password hygiene and transition to Passkeys when possible."
Other findings in the Q1 2024 Data Breach Analysis include:
- The number of organizations impacted by supply chain attacks more than tripled in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Fifty (50) new attacks impacted 243 organizations and ~7.5 million victims compared to 73 entities and ~11.4 million victims in Q1 2023.
- Data breach notices from Financial Services tripled year-over-year (70 notices in Q1 2023 compared to 224 in Q1 2024). Attacks against Professional Services (100 notices) more than doubled, becoming the third industry to publish more triple-digit notices in the Quarter.
To view our 2023 Annual Data Breach Report, click here. Anyone can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling 888.400.5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live chat.
About the Identity Theft Resource Center
Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool, notified. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.
