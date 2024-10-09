Identity Theft Resource Center Q3 2024 Data Breach Report: Compromises Decrease with Record Year Unlikely

"These trends prove that businesses must continue to prioritize data and identity protection, and consumers must take the steps needed to make their information less valuable to criminals," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. Post this

"While we will likely not set a new record for the number of data compromises in a single year as we did in 2023, there are some interesting trends in the Q3 2024 Data Breach Report," said Eva Velasquez, President and CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center. "In particular, the number of businesses reporting multiple data breaches in the past 12 months and the return of mega-data breaches that impact more than 100 million people. These trends prove that businesses must continue to prioritize data and identity protection, and consumers must take the steps needed to make their information less valuable to criminals."

Other findings in the Q3 2024 Data Breach Report analysis include:

After dropping in the first two quarters of 2024, 50 in Q1 and 30 in Q2, supply chain attacks rose 203 percent in Q3, with 91 organizations impacted by attacks against third-party vendors.

Fifty (50) data compromises with no information as to the type or root cause of the event impacted more than 850,000 victims in Q3. A lack of information puts individuals and other businesses at risk from similar attacks.

To view our 2023 Annual Data Breach Report or H1 2024 Data Breach Analysis, click here. Anyone can receive free support and guidance from a knowledgeable live advisor by calling or texting 888.400.5530 or visiting idtheftcenter.org to live chat.

About the Identity Theft Resource Center

Founded in 1999, the Identity Theft Resource Center® (ITRC) is a national nonprofit organization established to empower and guide consumers, victims, business and government to minimize risk and mitigate the impact of identity compromise and crime. Through public and private support, the ITRC provides no-cost victim assistance and consumer education through its website live chat, idtheftcenter.org, and toll-free phone number 888.400.5530. The ITRC also equips consumers and businesses with information about recent data breaches through its data breach tracking tool. The ITRC offers help to specific populations, including the deaf/hard of hearing and blind/low vision communities.

